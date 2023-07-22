All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Tungsten700 SMARC module powered by Octa-core MediaTek Genio 700 processor

Jul 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views

Boundary Devices launched this month an embedded platform developed in partnership with MediaTek. The device features an octa-core Arm Cortex CPU, an audio DSP, an Arm Mali-G57 GPU for 4k video codecs and 3.7 TOPS NPU for deep learning, computer vision, etc.

The datasheet for the Tungsten700 indicates that this board is built around the MediaTek Genio 700 (MT8390 SoC) processor and the Sona MT320 based on the Filogic 320 (MT921) Wi-Fi/BT combo radio. 

  • MediaTek Genio 700 — Dual-core Arm Cortex-78 (up to 2.2GHz), Hexa-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Mali-G57 MC3 GPU (up to 950MHz) w/ OpenCL ES 3.2 & Vulkan 1.1 support; 3.7TOPS NPU; 6nm TSMC process


Tungsten700 SMARC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Multimedia capabilities of this board offer support for up to 32MP single-camera or 16MP dual-camera setups at 30 FPS. The ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU provides 2D/3D graphics acceleration, while video encoding supports 4K30 HEVC/H.264, and decoding covers up to 4K75 HEVC/H.264/AV1/VP9.


Tungsten700 SMARC top view
(click images to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the SMARC module is equipped with a MT7921 Wi-Fi/BT combo which provides IEEE 802.11 ax 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi capability and a BT 5.3 radio solution. The radio interface is SDIO 3.0 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for optimized power usage.


Universal SMARC carrier board
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, Boundary Devices will provide support for FreeRTOS and for operating systems such as Android and Linux.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Tungsten700 SMARC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
    • Up to 16GB eMMC
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI (up to 4K60)
    • 2x eDP (up to 4K60)
    • 2x 4-lane LVDS
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI (up to 1.2 Gbps per lane)
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone, 2x Speakers (2W)
    • 2x I2S interfaces
    • Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 Audio Engine DSP
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe Gen3 1-lane
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet
    • 2x RF outputs w/ U.FL connectors
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 5x I2C, 3x SPI, 3x UART 
    • Secure JTAG controller (SJC)
  • Other Features:
    •  RTC support (via carrier board)
    • Arm TrustZone support
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 70℃ (commercial)
    • 40° to 85 °C (industrial)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 82mm x 50mm
    • SMARC 2.1.1 Standard 

The company also recently launched a similar SMARC module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor (2x Cortex-A55, 1x Cortex-M33, 1 TOPS NPU). The module can be configured with up to 2GB LPDDR4 memory and offers interfaces such as 2x GbE, Wi-Fi 6 /BT5.3, 2x CAN, 5x I2C, 2x SPI, 4x UART, etc. See this page for more information.

Additionally, all these Boundary Devices SMARC modules are compatible with their Universal SMARC carrier board that provide access to multiple peripherals.


Nitrogren93 SMARC top view
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

As of now, Boundary Devices has not disclosed the prices for these boards. To find out more details, visit the Tungsten700 SMARC product page.

