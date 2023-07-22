Tungsten700 SMARC module powered by Octa-core MediaTek Genio 700 processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Boundary Devices launched this month an embedded platform developed in partnership with MediaTek. The device features an octa-core Arm Cortex CPU, an audio DSP, an Arm Mali-G57 GPU for 4k video codecs and 3.7 TOPS NPU for deep learning, computer vision, etc.

The datasheet for the Tungsten700 indicates that this board is built around the MediaTek Genio 700 (MT8390 SoC) processor and the Sona MT320 based on the Filogic 320 (MT921) Wi-Fi/BT combo radio.

