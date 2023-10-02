Congatec Announces New SMARC Module for High-Performance AI Edge Applications

Congatec Announces New SMARC Module for High-Performance AI Edge ApplicationsOct 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 102 views
Congatec unveiled last month its latest SMARC module 2.1 Computer-on-Module powered by Texas Instruments Jacinto 7 TDA4x or DRA8x processors optimized for high-performance AI edge applications with a focus on ultra-low power consumption.
The latest conga-STDA4 Computer-on-Modules adhere to the SMARC Module 2.1 specification and feature Texas Instruments’ Jacinto 7 TDA4VM or DRA829J processors with the following architecture:
- TI DRA829J:
- 2x core Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz)
- 6x core Arm Cortex-R5F (up to 1.0GHz)
- DPS Cores: 1x C7x (up to 80 GFLOPS)
- MMA (Deep Learning): Up to 8 TOPS
- GPU: 3D PowerVR Rogue 8XE GE8430
- TI TDA4VM:
- 2x core Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz)
- 6x core Arm Cortex-R5F (up to 1.0GHz)
- DPS Cores: 2x C66 (up to 40 GFLOPS)
- MMA (Deep Learning): Up to 8 TOPS
- GPU: 3D PowerVR Rogue 8XE GE8430