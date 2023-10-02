Congatec Announces New SMARC Module for High-Performance AI Edge Applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Congatec unveiled last month its latest SMARC module 2.1 Computer-on-Module powered by Texas Instruments Jacinto 7 TDA4x or DRA8x processors optimized for high-performance AI edge applications with a focus on ultra-low power consumption.

The latest conga-STDA4 Computer-on-Modules adhere to the SMARC Module 2.1 specification and feature Texas Instruments’ Jacinto 7 TDA4VM or DRA829J processors with the following architecture:

