Edge AI system combines octa-core Arm SoC with Hailo-8 NPU

Axiomtek’s rugged “RSC100” edge AI system runs Linux on an octa-core Arm processor accompanied by a Hailo-8 NPU. Highlights include 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 2x mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2.



Axiomtek announced the latest embedded computing vendor to bundle Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU. The compact, fanless RSC100 (Plato) embedded computer runs Yocto 3.0 on an unnamed, octa-core Arm SoC and is designed for edge AI applications including “smart” city, retail, agriculture, and transportation.







RSC100 (Plato)

(click images to enlarge)





Hailo-8 M.2

Hailo continues to find new hardware partners for its Hailo-8 NPU, which is available on a Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module aimed at embedded Linux systems. Most recently, NXP and MicroSys announced collaborations on products using NXP’s S32G and LX2160A automotive SoCs. Before that Kontron announced Hailo-8 on its i.MX8M-based pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and Whiskey Lake based KBox A-150-WKL system. Other partners include Lanner, Vecow, Foxconn, and others.

Typically, when vendors decline to name the processor driving its system, it is usually an older platform that might blunt the marketing buzz. It is also possible that legal or marketing issues are involved.

Considering that this is an octa-core SoC and is accompanied by 4GB LPDDR4, however, it can’t be too much of a disappointment. It is more likely a Samsung Exynos or similarly aging SoC rather than a new chip like the Rockchip RK3588 with 4x -A72 and 4x -A53, which was largely revealed at last week’s Rockchip Developer Conference 2021 but has yet to be formally announced. (The RK3588 has its own 6-TOPS NPU.)

The RSC100 provides 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. An M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 can be loaded with an optional SATA SSD, although it also supports NVMe. It is unclear if the M.2 B-key 3052 slot is loaded with the Hailo-8 M.2 module or if there is a third M.2 for the NPU. There are also 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots, a SIM slot, 7x SMA antenna connectors, and optional 5G, LTE, and WiFi/BT modules.

The RSC100 is equipped with 2x GbE ports “for GigE camera and LiDAR connectivity” plus a console port. You also get 2x USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4K2K resolution.

Other features include 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x CANbus, and 8-bit DIO via terminal block interfaces. A watchdog and optional wall-mount kit are also available.

The 200 x 150 x 45mm, 2.1 kg system has a 12VDC jack and offers OVP, OCP, and reverse power protection. There is a -20 to 70°C operating range with 10-95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. The IP40-protected system provides 3 Grms vibration resistance with the M.2 SSD.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” RSC100. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

