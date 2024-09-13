MSI’s MS-CF17: An Ultra-Low-Power 3.5″ SBC with Intel Raptor Lake-P Processors

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The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.

This SBC is equipped with Intel Mobile 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P U Series processors, including:

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