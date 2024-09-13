MSI’s MS-CF17: An Ultra-Low-Power 3.5″ SBC with Intel Raptor Lake-P Processors

MSI’s MS-CF17: An Ultra-Low-Power 3.5″ SBC with Intel Raptor Lake-P ProcessorsSep 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 374 views
The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.
This SBC is equipped with Intel Mobile 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P U Series processors, including:
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- i7-1365UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.70GHz – 4.90GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
- i5-1345UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
- i5-1335UE — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (1.30 GHz – 4.50GHz); 12MB Intel Smart Cache (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
- i3-1315UE — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (1.20GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP)
- U300E — 5C/6T (1P+ 4E), (1.10GHz – 4.30GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP)