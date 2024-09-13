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MSI’s MS-CF17: An Ultra-Low-Power 3.5″ SBC with Intel Raptor Lake-P Processors

Sep 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 374 views

The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.

This SBC is equipped with Intel Mobile 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P U Series processors, including:

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  • i7-1365UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.70GHz – 4.90GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • i5-1345UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
  • i5-1335UE — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (1.30 GHz – 4.50GHz); 12MB Intel Smart Cache (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
  • i3-1315UE — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (1.20GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP)
  • U300E — 5C/6T (1P+ 4E), (1.10GHz – 4.30GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP)

 


MS-CF17 top interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Memory capabilities include a single DDR5 5200 MHz SO-DIMM slot, supporting up to 32 GB of RAM. Storage solutions on the MS-CF17 are versatile, featuring an M.2 M key slot, SATA 3.0 interface, and an M.2 B key slot with a NANO SIM-holder for additional connectivity.

Integrated graphics support is provided by Intel Iris Xe Graphics for the i5 SKUs and Intel UHD Graphics for the i3 SKUs. The board supports up to four independent displays via four HDMI 2.0 ports, each capable of resolutions up to 4096 x 2340 at 60Hz.

Additionally, it includes a shared LVDS/eDP connector, supporting resolutions of 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz for LVDS and 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz for eDP.


MS-CF17 front interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Networking is facilitated by four 2.5GbE LAN ports, utilizing Intel I226-LM controllers to deliver high-speed and reliable connectivity.

The board also includes a comprehensive range of I/O options: four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four COM ports (RS-485), digital I/O, and audio connectors.


MSI MS-CF17
(click image to enlarge)

Security is addressed with onboard TPM 2.0, offering robust protection against unauthorized access and ensuring secure data management.

The MS-CF17 supports a wide DC-IN voltage range of 12 to 24V and includes overcurrent protection (OCP) and overvoltage protection (OVP) to maintain stable operation across various environments.

Specifications listed for the MS-CF17 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB DDR5, 5200 MHz
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x LVDS
    • 1x eDP
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • Realtek ALC897 HD audio codec
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M key 2280
    • 1x M.2 B key 2242/3042
    • 1x M.2 E key 2230
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x GbE LAN ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x COM ports
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 (internal)
      4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear)
  • Other Features:
    • Infineon SLB9672VU2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 60°C
    • -40°C to 70°C (industrial)
  • Power:
    • 12 – 24V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 102 mm
    • 0.67 kg

Further information

MSI has not disclosed pricing details for the MS-CF17, but additional information can be found on their official website.

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