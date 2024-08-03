DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

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The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

The board offers multiple CPU options including Intel Core i7-1365UE, i5-1345UE, i3-1315UE, and the U300E processor, accommodating a range of performance needs from 5 to 10 cores.

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