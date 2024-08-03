DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core ProcessorsAug 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 230 views
The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.
The board offers multiple CPU options including Intel Core i7-1365UE, i5-1345UE, i3-1315UE, and the U300E processor, accommodating a range of performance needs from 5 to 10 cores.
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- i7-1365UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.70GHz – 4.90GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
- i5-1345UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
- i3-1315UE — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (1.20GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
- U300E — 5C/6T (1P+ 4E), (1.10GHz – 4.30GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)