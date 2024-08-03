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DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

Aug 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 230 views

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

The board offers multiple CPU options including Intel Core i7-1365UE, i5-1345UE, i3-1315UE, and the U300E processor, accommodating a range of performance needs from 5 to 10 cores.

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  • i7-1365UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.70GHz – 4.90GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • i5-1345UE — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (1.40GHz – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
  • i3-1315UE — 6C/8T (2P+ 4E), (1.20GHz – 4.50GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
  • U300E — 5C/6T (1P+ 4E), (1.10GHz – 4.30GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (Base: 15W TDP, Turbo: 55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)

RPP051 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Graphics capabilities are provided by Intel UHD Graphics supporting DirectX12, Open GL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 standards. It features hardware decoding and encoding for various media formats such as AV1 and HEVC/H.265. The board supports dual independent displays through DP++ and eDP outputs, with resolutions up to 4096×2304 @ 60Hz for DP++ and 4096×2160 @ 120Hz for eDP.

Expansion options include one M.2 E key slot and two M.2 B key slots, accommodating additional storage and communication modules, along with a Nano SIM slot for cellular connectivity. The board’s interface access includes one Intel 2.5G LAN port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and additional USB 2.0 ports.

RPP051 bottom & front view
(click image to enlarge)

The RPP051 supports several operating systems, including Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit), Windows 11, and various Linux distributions. For enhanced security, the device is equipped with fTPM 2.0, providing hardware-based security functions that help safeguard sensitive data and system integrity.

RPP051 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the DFI RPP051:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 32GB DDR5, 4800MHz
  •  Audio/Display:
    • 1 x Line-out/Mic-in
    • Realtek ALC888S-VD2-GR
    • 1x DP++
    • 1x eDP
  •  Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE (RJ-45)
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E key 2230 (PCIe x1/USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 B key 3042/2242 for storage (PCIe x2/USB 2.0/SATA 3.0)
    • 1x M.2 B key 3042/2242 for 5G/LTE module (PCIe x1/USB 3.2 Gen1/SATA 3.0)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
    • 1x 8-bit DIO
    • 1x SMBus
  • Other Features:
    • fTPM2.0
    • CR2032 Coin Cell
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via 2-pin terminal block)
  • Mechanical:
    • 100mm x 72mm

Further information

The RPP051 board pricing varies based on the processor configuration. The model featuring the Intel Core i3-1315UE processor is priced at $620.00. A mid-range option with the Intel Core i5-1345UE processor costs $891.00, while the high-end version, which includes the Intel Core i7-1365UE processor, is priced at $1128.00.

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