AAEON Opens Preorders for UP Squared Pro 710H Edge Mini PC

AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.

The UP Squared Pro 710H Edge is compatible with similar Intel processors as the ODROID-H4 released this month:

N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units

Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units

This device is also compatible with the Hailo-8 which offers up to 26 TOPS of AI performance which facilitates efficient handling of tasks such as data analytics and multimedia processing.