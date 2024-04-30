All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON Opens Preorders for UP Squared Pro 710H Edge Mini PC

Apr 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views

AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.

The UP Squared Pro 710H Edge is compatible with similar Intel processors as the ODROID-H4 released this month

  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
  • Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units

This device is also compatible with the Hailo-8 which offers up to 26 TOPS of AI performance which facilitates efficient handling of tasks such as data analytics and multimedia processing. 

UP Squared Pro 710H Edge interfaces
The UP Squared Pro 710H Edge is designed to support a wide range of peripherals and has multiple connectivity options, including dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, dual COM ports, and USB interfaces. 

It also features a 40-pin GPIO for interfacing with external devices such as sensors and cameras. Video output capabilities are supported by HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, which are powered by Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors, suitable for applications requiring high-quality visual displays.

The system also includes expansion slots located on the bottom side for Wi-Fi, 4G/5G modules, and additional storage options. These features allow for flexible system configuration and scaling, accommodating varying application demands, especially in environments requiring low-latency communications.

UP Squared Pro 710H Edge
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are supported by the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, aiding its integration into existing IT setups and allowing for versatile software development. AAEON will also provide dedicated Ubuntu drivers to enhance usability and ensure compatibility with various applications according to the product announcement.

Specifications listed for the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB onboard LPDDR5
    • Up to 128GB onboard eMMC
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.2 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE x 2 (Intel I226-IT)
    • Wi-Fi/BT w/ M.2 2230 E-key x 1 (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (CNVI, PCIe Gen 3 [x1], USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 3 [x2]), optional: M.2 3052 B-Key w/ Nano SIM slot (USB 3.0)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 40-pin GPIO header 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)
  • Security:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
      Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
      Yocto 4.0
  • Power:
    • 12V-36V DC-in (via Phoenix connector)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C0°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 134 x 105 x 60mm
    • 0.69kg

Further information

The UP Squared Pro 710H Edge is available for preorder on the AAEON online shop, priced at $568.00 for the N97 processor model and $739.00 for the i3-N305 model.

