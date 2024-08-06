Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

The motherboard supports a single SO-DIMM DDR5 memory module at 4800 MHz, with a capacity of up to 16GB, enhancing its processing and multitasking capabilities.

For storage, it includes two SATA Gen 3.0 ports capable of data transfer speeds up to 6Gb/s. However, if an M.2 SSD in SATA mode is installed in the M key slot, SATA port 2 will be automatically disabled, as noted in the datasheet.