Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE PortsAug 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 440 views
Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.
This motherboard can be configured with the Intel Alder Lake-N processor N97 with the following architecture:
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units