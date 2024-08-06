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Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

Aug 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 440 views

Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.

This motherboard can be configured with the Intel Alder Lake-N processor N97 with the following architecture:

  • N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units

The motherboard supports a single SO-DIMM DDR5 memory module at 4800 MHz, with a capacity of up to 16GB, enhancing its processing and multitasking capabilities.

For storage, it includes two SATA Gen 3.0 ports capable of data transfer speeds up to 6Gb/s. However, if an M.2 SSD in SATA mode is installed in the M key slot, SATA port 2 will be automatically disabled, as noted in the datasheet.

N97T-IM-A block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of connectivity, the N97T-IM-A offers dual Intel LAN ports with speeds of 10/100/1000 Mbps, supported by two Realtek RTL8111H controllers that include WOL and PXE support. For expansion, the motherboard includes a PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1 slot and two M.2 slots.

One M.2 slot is an E key type 2230 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, supporting PCIe x1, USB 2.0, and CNVI. The other M.2 slot is an M key type 2242/2260/2280, supporting PCIe x2 and SATA mode, accommodating NVMe storage.

N97T-IM-A interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The N97T-IM-A supports multiple displays simultaneously through various interfaces, including HDMI, DP, and LVDS, with an optional eDP available. The motherboard supports HDMI 2.0 with resolutions up to 4K x 2K at 60 Hz by default. It includes DP++ 1.2 for resolutions up to 4096×2160 at 60 Hz and an optional DP++ 1.4 for higher resolution support.

The LVDS interface supports up to 1920×1200 at 60 Hz, while the optional eDP can handle up to 4096×2160 at 60 Hz.

N97T-IM-A Thin Mini ITX board
(click image to enlarge)

Other interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and six serial ports. COM1 supports RS232/422/485 with 5V/12V selection via a jumper, COM2 supports RS232 with 5V/12V selection via a jumper, and COM3 support RS232.

This Asus embedded product is equipped to operate with a broad range of power inputs from 9 to 36V DC and is built to perform reliably in a temperature range of 0°C – 60°C.

Further information 

The N97T-IM-A is priced at $234.00. Asus promises an extended product lifecycle of seven years, ensuring long-term support and availability. The product also comes with a three-year manufacturer warranty.

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