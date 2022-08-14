All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Move-X Cicerone LoRa/GNSS board is compatible with Arduino MKR form factor

Aug 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 325 views

The Move-X Cicerone is a new low-power board that puts together the Move-X MAMWLE LoRa module and the u-blox MAX-M10S GNSS module. The Move-X Cicerone also integrates a Li-Po charging circuit for portability.

The Move-X MAMWLE is a low power radio module based on the STM32WL which is an ARM M4 32-bit RISC core with an operating frequency of 48MHz, 128K of Flash memory and 64K RAM. This module can operate in the band of 868 MHz and 915MHz. There is also a LoRaWAN radio (Semtech SX1261/2) integrated in the same chip.

General I/Os (left) and Timers (right) pinout
(click images to enlarge)

According to Move-X MAMWLE product page, “The Sub-GHz Radio is equipped with two high performance power amplifier to transmit up to +22dBm and the power can be programmed with a step of 1 dB within 32 steps. A high quality TCXO 32 MHz guarantees great stability during transmission.”


I2C, UART, SPI (left) and other peripherals (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Some of the peripherals found on the  Move-X MAMWLE include two SPI, three I2C, two USART, one LPUART, one JTAG, one SWDIO, etc.


STM32WL block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the u-blox MAX-M10S is a standard precision GNSS ultra-low-power module (<25mW) with global availability (supports BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS/QZSS). Other key features include advanced spoofing and jamming detection.

 
Move-X Cicerone layout
(click images to enlarge)

Lastly, the Move-X Cicerone is compatible with Arduino MKR shields for easy and quick prototyping. 

Specifications listed for the Move-X Cicerone include:

  • Processor System:
    • STM32WL core Multiprotocol LPWAN 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M4 MCU w/ 128KB flash and 48kb SRAM
    • Supports LoRa (G)FSK, (G)MSK, BPSK
  • Connectivity:
    • u-blox MAX-M10S GNSS module
    • Move-X MAMWLE (STM32WLE5) Radio module
    • Semtech SX1261/2 LoRaWAN radio 
  • USB:
    • 1x MicroUSB type-B
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 10-pin JTAG/SWD for ST-LINK
    • 2-pin JST for Li-Po battery
    • u.fl for LoRa antenna
    • u.fl for GNSS passive antenna
  • Other Features:
    • 1x user LED, 1x battery status LED
    • 1x Reset button, 1x user button
  • Power:
    • 3.3V operating voltage
    • 210 mA, charge voltage 4.2V Battery charger
  • Dimensions:
    • 63mm x 25mm

Further information

The Move-X Ciceron board seems to be available for backorders on Mouser’s website. The individual price is $77.50 and $74.99 for at least 10 units. For more information refer to the product page here

