Move-X Cicerone LoRa/GNSS board is compatible with Arduino MKR form factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Move-X Cicerone is a new low-power board that puts together the Move-X MAMWLE LoRa module and the u-blox MAX-M10S GNSS module. The Move-X Cicerone also integrates a Li-Po charging circuit for portability.



The Move-X MAMWLE is a low power radio module based on the STM32WL which is an ARM M4 32-bit RISC core with an operating frequency of 48MHz, 128K of Flash memory and 64K RAM. This module can operate in the band of 868 MHz and 915MHz. There is also a LoRaWAN radio (Semtech SX1261/2) integrated in the same chip.