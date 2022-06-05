Seeedstudio LoRa-E5 CAN dev board goes on pre-order for $39.90

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Seeed Studio is offering a STM32 based LoRa CAN with support for CAN 2.0 (up to 1Mb/s) and CAN-FD (up to 5Mb/s) protocols. The company introduced the initial product proposal not so long ago and the device was well received by the community. The dev kit has been designed to be used as a vehicle monitoring device and it’s now available for pre-order at $39.90.



The development kit accommodates the STM32WLE5JCTM, which combines the ultra-low-power Semtech SX126X LoRa and an ARM Cortex-M4 processor (up to 48MHz) into a single chip. The device has a coverage of up to 10km in an open area and it’s CE/FCC certified.

LoRa-E5 module Schematic diagram (click image to enlarge)

According to the company, the LoRa-E5 CAN dev board meets industrial standards with its robust working temperature range (-40 ℃ to 85℃), high sensitivity (-116.5 dBm to -136 dBm) and power output (up to +20.8dBm at 3.3V).

LoRa-E5 CAN dev board interfaces (click image to enlarge)

The design of the LoRA-E5 CAN FD Dev board enables all the 28 pins of the LoRa E5 chip through different connectors, for example, Grove connectors, RS-485 terminal and 2×9 dual row pin headers. The dev board can be powered by USB Type-C, LiPo batteries or solar power input.

LoRa-E5 CAN dev board back (click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the LoRA-E5 CAN FD Development board include:

Processor System: 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 CPU (up to 48MHz) Semtech SX126X LoRa chip w/ LoRa, (G)FSK, (G)MSK, BPSK modulation

Memory/Storage: 256KB Flash 64KB SRAM

Connectivity: 1x Antenna (EU868/US915)

USB: 1x USB type-C

I/O Interfaces: 2x Grove connectors 1x 485 interface 1x CAN interface 2×9 pin header

Other Features: 3x LEDs, 3x Buttons

Power: 5V via USB Type-C 3.7V Li-Po Battery 4.5 to 28V DC input



The LoRA-E5 CAN FD Development kit includes the board itself, an antenna and a waterproof case. The dev kit is available for pre-order through Seeed Studio online store starting at $39.90. The company has not set a date for shipping yet, but LinuxGizmos will update this article when Seeed Studio releases an official announcement.