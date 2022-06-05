All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Seeedstudio LoRa-E5 CAN dev board goes on pre-order for $39.90

Jun 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views

Seeed Studio is offering a STM32 based LoRa CAN with support for CAN 2.0 (up to 1Mb/s) and CAN-FD (up to 5Mb/s) protocols. The company introduced the initial product proposal not so long ago and the device was well received by the community. The dev kit has been designed to be used as a vehicle monitoring device and it’s now available for pre-order at $39.90.

The development kit accommodates the STM32WLE5JCTM, which combines the ultra-low-power Semtech SX126X LoRa and an ARM Cortex-M4 processor (up to 48MHz) into a single chip. The device has a coverage of up to 10km in an open area and it’s CE/FCC certified. 

LoRa-E5 module Schematic diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the company, the LoRa-E5 CAN dev board meets industrial standards with its robust working temperature range (-40 ℃ to 85℃), high sensitivity (-116.5 dBm to -136 dBm) and power output (up to +20.8dBm at 3.3V).


 LoRa-E5 CAN dev board interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The design of the LoRA-E5 CAN FD Dev board enables all the 28 pins of the LoRa E5 chip through different connectors, for example, Grove connectors, RS-485 terminal and 2×9 dual row pin headers. The dev board can be powered by USB Type-C, LiPo batteries or solar power input.

 LoRa-E5 CAN dev board back
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the LoRA-E5 CAN FD Development board include:

 

  • Processor System:
    • 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 CPU (up to 48MHz)
    • Semtech SX126X LoRa chip w/ LoRa, (G)FSK, (G)MSK, BPSK modulation  
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 256KB Flash
    • 64KB SRAM
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Antenna (EU868/US915)
  • USB: 
    • 1x USB type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x Grove connectors
    • 1x 485 interface
    • 1x CAN interface 
    • 2×9 pin header 
  • Other Features:
    • 3x LEDs, 3x Buttons
  • Power:
    • 5V via USB Type-C
    • 3.7V Li-Po Battery
    • 4.5 to 28V DC input

Further information

The LoRA-E5 CAN FD Development kit includes the board itself, an antenna and a waterproof case. The dev kit is available for pre-order through Seeed Studio online store starting at $39.90.  The company has not set a date for shipping yet, but LinuxGizmos will update this article when Seeed Studio releases an official announcement. 

 

