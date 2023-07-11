Upcoming low cost RISC-V breakout boards start at $1.99

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AnalogLamb is set to release three affordable RISC-V breakout boards. These boards are based on the CHV32 Series microcontrollers offering support for standard interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, DMA, among others.

The first breadboard is called the Polos CH32V003 which integrates the CH32V003F4U6 in a QFN20 package.

CH32V003F4U6 — QingKe 32-bit RISC-V2A processor, (Up to 48MHz); 2KB SRAM; 16KB Flash

The product page indicates that this specific board offers interfaces such as 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 1x USART, 1x DMA, 1x 1-Wire Serial Debug Interface, 2x 16-bit timers, 1x group of 10-bit ADC and up to 18x I/O ports with interrupt support.