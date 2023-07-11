All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Upcoming low cost RISC-V breakout boards start at $1.99

Jul 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 782 views

AnalogLamb is set to release three affordable RISC-V breakout boards. These boards are based on the CHV32 Series microcontrollers offering support for standard interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, DMA, among others.

The first breadboard is called the Polos CH32V003 which integrates the CH32V003F4U6 in a QFN20 package. 

  • CH32V003F4U6 — QingKe 32-bit RISC-V2A processor, (Up to 48MHz); 2KB SRAM; 16KB Flash

The product page indicates that this specific board offers interfaces such as 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 1x USART, 1x DMA, 1x 1-Wire Serial Debug Interface, 2x 16-bit timers, 1x group of 10-bit ADC and up to 18x I/O ports with interrupt support.


Similarly, the Polos CH32V203F8 breakout board accommodates the CH32V203F8P6 microcontroller in a TSSOP20 package.

  • CH32V203F8P6 — QingKe V4B, (Up to 144MHz); 20KB SRAM; 64KB Flash

Some of the interfaces supported by this board are 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 2x USART, 1xUSB2.0 FS H/D, 1x 18-ch DMA, 1x 2-Wire Serial Debug Interface, 2x 16-bit timers, 1x group of 10-bit ADC and up to 17x I/O ports with interrupt support. 

Additionally, this board supports three low-power modes: sleep, stop and standby (Down to 44.65uA/MHz in Run mode; Down to 17.90uA/MHz in Sleep mode).


The last breakout board is called the Polos CH32V305 equipped with the CH32V305FBP6 microcontroller in a TSSOP20 Package.  

  • CH32V305FBP6 — QingKe V4F, (Up to 144MHz); 32KB SRAM; 128KB Flash

Unlike the previous two boards, the Polos CH32V305 offers 1-ch 12-bit ADC, 2x 9-ch DMA, 1x CAN, 8x Timers and 1x Touch key. Other interfaces found on this board are 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 2x USART, 1x 2-Wire Serial Debug Interface, 1x USB 2.0 HS H/D, 1x 12-bit DAC, up to 17/ I/Os and support for low power modes similarly as the Polos CH32V203F8.

 
For software development, AnalogLamb mentions that these devices are supported by MounRiver Studio. The company also provides a link for a GitHub repository, but it only contains schematics for now. Additionally, the openwch GitHub repository for the CH32V003 series can be found here.

Further information

The Polos CH32V003 is priced at $1.99, the Polos CH32V203F8 at $3.49, and the Polos CH32V305 at $4.99. Preorders are available on the product page, with a release date set for July 31, 2023. Note that shipping costs are not included in the prices. AnalogLamb will also launch a compatible debugger for WCH RISC-V MCUs that will cost $4.99.

