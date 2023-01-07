Arduino Nicla Voice supports speech recognition, BL5.0 and integrates 9-Axis IMU

Arduino Nicla Voice supports speech recognition, BL5.0 and integrates 9-Axis IMUJan 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 64 views
Arduino recently presented a compact low-power embedded module with machine learning capabilities. The Arduino Nicla Voice is based on the Syntiant NDP120 processor optimized for Deep Learning applications and the ANNA-B112 u-Blox module for wireless connectivity.
Similarly to the Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 recently featured, the Nicla Voice is equipped with the ANNA-B112 module based on the Nordic nRF52 SoC series along with the Syntiant Neural Decision Processor.
- Syntiant NDP120 – 1x Syntiant Core 2 U-LP deep neural network inference engine; 1x Tensilica HiFi 3 Audio DSP; 1x Arm Cortex M0 (up to 48MHz); 48KB SRAM
- nRF52832 – Arm Cortex M4 (up to 64 MHz); 64KB SRAM, 512KB Flash mapped FIFOs, 12-bit/200 ksps ADC, 2.4-2.4835 GHz BL 5.0 via ARM Cordio stack, 4.2 via ArduinoBLE; Internal 32MHz oscillator, 1.8V operating voltage