Arduino Nicla Voice supports speech recognition, BL5.0 and integrates 9-Axis IMU

Arduino recently presented a compact low-power embedded module with machine learning capabilities. The Arduino Nicla Voice is based on the Syntiant NDP120 processor optimized for Deep Learning applications and the ANNA-B112 u-Blox module for wireless connectivity.

Similarly to the Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 recently featured, the Nicla Voice is equipped with the ANNA-B112 module based on the Nordic nRF52 SoC series along with the Syntiant Neural Decision Processor.

