MAYA-W2 Tri-Radio includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and IEEE 802.15.4 support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The u-blox MAYA-W2 is a connectivity module based on the multiradio NXP IW612 chipset and provides support for standard wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4. radio (Thread and Zigbee).

According to the company, the MAYA-W2 offers single-stream MU-MIMO operations and provide Wi-Fi speeds up to 600 Mbits/s. The MAYA-W2 is enabled to perform in a broad operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C) which enables the module to be implemented in industrial applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —







u-blox MAYA-W2

(click image to enlarge)

The MAYA-W2 is capable of supporting Bluetooth classic, Low Power 5.2 and Bluetooth LE audio. The datasheet for the device mentions the operation modes for the MAYA-W2 include access point, Wi-Fi direct, station or any combinations between these three. They are also available in a M.2 type 2230 Key E form factor which allows it to be compatible with other NXP i.MX eval boards.





u-blox MAYA-W2 M2 card

(click image to enlarge)

u-blox offers product variants that customize antenna types and chipsets. The variants include the MAYA-W260-00B (two separate U.FL connectors for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W261-00B (two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W266-00B (one antenna – pin or embedded PCB antenna for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) and the MAYA-W271-00B (NXP IW612 chip, two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/802.15.4).

Regarding software support, the company will provide free of charge drivers for Linux, Android and RTOS (with NXP MCUXpresso).

Specifications listed for the u-blox MAYA-W2 include:

Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard Frequency Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi output power 18 dBm 600 Mbits/s throughput

Wi-Fi operational modes: Station, access point, Wi-Fi direct, or any combination of these

Bluetooth: Bluetooth Low Energy Bluetooth BR / EDR Bluetooth output power 20 dBm

802.15.4 radio: Zigbee & Thread compatible

I/O Interface: 1x High-speed UART (Bluetooth) 1x PCM, 1x I2S (Bluetooth audio) 1x SDIO (Wi-Fi) 1x SPI (802.15.4)

Other Features: Antennas types available include U.FL connectors, embedded PCB antenna and antenna pins Micro access point 16 (max connects) Programmed MAC address (standard) RF calibration in OTP (standard)

Security: Secure boot/OTP WPA3, WPA2(CCMP, AES) WAPI

Power: 3.0V – 3.6V

Temperature Range: -40°C – 85°C

Dimensions 10.4 x 14.3 x 1.9 mm



Further information

According to u-blox samples of the MAYA-W2 module and evaluation kits will be available around June 2022.