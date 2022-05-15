All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MAYA-W2 Tri-Radio includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and IEEE 802.15.4 support

May 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 37 views

The u-blox MAYA-W2 is a connectivity module based on the multiradio NXP IW612 chipset and provides support for standard wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4. radio (Thread and Zigbee).

According to the company, the MAYA-W2 offers single-stream MU-MIMO operations and provide Wi-Fi speeds up to 600 Mbits/s. The MAYA-W2 is enabled to perform in a broad operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C) which enables the module to be implemented in industrial applications. 

u-blox MAYA-W2
(click image to enlarge)
 

The MAYA-W2 is capable of supporting Bluetooth classic, Low Power 5.2 and Bluetooth LE audio. The datasheet for the device mentions the operation modes for the MAYA-W2 include access point, Wi-Fi direct, station or any combinations between these three.  They are also available in a M.2 type 2230 Key E form factor which allows it to be compatible with other NXP i.MX eval boards.



u-blox MAYA-W2 M2 card
(click image to enlarge)
 

u-blox offers product variants that customize antenna types and chipsets. The variants include the MAYA-W260-00B (two separate U.FL connectors for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W261-00B (two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W266-00B (one antenna – pin or embedded PCB antenna for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) and the MAYA-W271-00B (NXP IW612 chip, two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/802.15.4).

Regarding software support, the company will provide free of charge drivers for Linux, Android and RTOS (with NXP MCUXpresso). 

 

Specifications listed for the u-blox MAYA-W2 include:

  • Wi-Fi:
    • IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard
    • Frequency Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
    • Wi-Fi output power 18 dBm 
    • 600 Mbits/s throughput
  • Wi-Fi operational modes:
    • Station, access point, Wi-Fi direct, or any combination of these
  • Bluetooth:
    • Bluetooth Low Energy
    • Bluetooth BR / EDR
    • Bluetooth output power 20 dBm 
  • 802.15.4 radio:
    • Zigbee & Thread compatible
  • I/O Interface:
    • 1x High-speed UART (Bluetooth)
    • 1x PCM, 1x I2S (Bluetooth audio)
    • 1x SDIO (Wi-Fi)
    • 1x SPI (802.15.4)
  • Other Features:
    • Antennas types available include U.FL connectors, embedded PCB antenna and antenna pins
    • Micro access point 16 (max connects)
    • Programmed MAC address (standard)
    • RF calibration in OTP (standard)
  • Security:
    • Secure boot/OTP
    • WPA3, WPA2(CCMP, AES)
    • WAPI
  • Power:
    •   3.0V – 3.6V
  • Temperature Range:
    •  -40°C – 85°C
  • Dimensions
    •  10.4 x 14.3 x 1.9 mm

 

Further information

According to u-blox samples of the MAYA-W2 module and evaluation kits will be available around June 2022.

 

