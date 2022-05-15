MAYA-W2 Tri-Radio includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and IEEE 802.15.4 support

MAYA-W2 Tri-Radio includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and IEEE 802.15.4 supportMay 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 37 views
The u-blox MAYA-W2 is a connectivity module based on the multiradio NXP IW612 chipset and provides support for standard wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4. radio (Thread and Zigbee).
According to the company, the MAYA-W2 offers single-stream MU-MIMO operations and provide Wi-Fi speeds up to 600 Mbits/s. The MAYA-W2 is enabled to perform in a broad operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C) which enables the module to be implemented in industrial applications.
The MAYA-W2 is capable of supporting Bluetooth classic, Low Power 5.2 and Bluetooth LE audio. The datasheet for the device mentions the operation modes for the MAYA-W2 include access point, Wi-Fi direct, station or any combinations between these three. They are also available in a M.2 type 2230 Key E form factor which allows it to be compatible with other NXP i.MX eval boards.
u-blox offers product variants that customize antenna types and chipsets. The variants include the MAYA-W260-00B (two separate U.FL connectors for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W261-00B (two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), the MAYA-W266-00B (one antenna – pin or embedded PCB antenna for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) and the MAYA-W271-00B (NXP IW612 chip, two separate antenna pins for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/802.15.4).
Regarding software support, the company will provide free of charge drivers for Linux, Android and RTOS (with NXP MCUXpresso).
Specifications listed for the u-blox MAYA-W2 include:
- Wi-Fi:
- IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard
- Frequency Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
- Wi-Fi output power 18 dBm
- 600 Mbits/s throughput
- Wi-Fi operational modes:
- Station, access point, Wi-Fi direct, or any combination of these
- Bluetooth:
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Bluetooth BR / EDR
- Bluetooth output power 20 dBm
- 802.15.4 radio:
- Zigbee & Thread compatible
- I/O Interface:
- 1x High-speed UART (Bluetooth)
- 1x PCM, 1x I2S (Bluetooth audio)
- 1x SDIO (Wi-Fi)
- 1x SPI (802.15.4)
- Other Features:
- Antennas types available include U.FL connectors, embedded PCB antenna and antenna pins
- Micro access point 16 (max connects)
- Programmed MAC address (standard)
- RF calibration in OTP (standard)
- Security:
- Secure boot/OTP
- WPA3, WPA2(CCMP, AES)
- WAPI
- Power:
- 3.0V – 3.6V
- Temperature Range:
- -40°C – 85°C
- Dimensions
- 10.4 x 14.3 x 1.9 mm
Further information
According to u-blox samples of the MAYA-W2 module and evaluation kits will be available around June 2022.
