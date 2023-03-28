All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RAKwireless launches modules designed for LoRa and BLE5 connectivity

Mar 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 149 views

This month, RAKwireless launched a LoRa/BLE5 module based on the Ambiq Apollo3 Blue SoC and the Semtech SX1262 optimized for IoT applications. These new RAK11720 modules start at $7.99 and are compatible with Arduino programming.

The Apollo3 Blue SoC is described as an “ultra-low power microcontroller based on Ambiq Micro’s patented Sub-threshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) and designed for battery-powered and portable, mobile devices.”

  • AMA3B1KK-KBR-B0 — ARM Cortex-M4 w/ FPU @48MHz nominal clock (up to 96MHz w/ TurboSPOT mode); 1 MB Flash, 348 KB SRAM

The datasheet indicates that the Apollo3 Blue provides a DMA controller (SPI, I2C, PDM, ADC, MSPI, BLE) and a dedicated second core for the ultra-low power BLE5 connectivity as shown below.  


Apollo3 Blue SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RAK Wireless module also features a Semtech SX1262 which is a sub-GHz radio transceivers for long range wireless applications. The SX1262 transceiver is capable of delivering up to +22 dBm under the battery supply.

SX1262 LoRa Features:

  • LoRaWAN 1.0.3 specification compliant
  • LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) communication
  • Easy to use AT command set via UART interface
  • Long-range > 15 km with optimized antenna
  • Bandwidth – 7.8 – 500KHz
  • Supported bands:
    • EU433, CN470, IN865, EU868, AU915 
    • US915, KR920, RU864, AS923-1/2/3/4

 
SX1262 block diagram (left) & RAJ11720 without IPEX connector (right)  
(click images to enlarge)

The RAK11720 stamp module is available in two variants: with the MHF4 IPEX connectors for LoRa/BLE and without the IPEX connector (connect the antennas to the RF pins of the module instead).


WisToolBox (left) and RAJ11720w/IPEX connector (right)
(click images to enlarge)

RAKWireless mentions that this module is compatible with their WisToolBox phone application and their RAKwireless Unified Interface (RUI3). Refer to the RAKwireless Wiki page for documentation and to their GitHub repository for code examples.

Other RAK11720 specifications:

  • Power:
    • 1.8V to 3.6V
    • 2.37 μA (sleep mode)
  • Temperature Range:
    • 40° C to 85° C
  • Mechanical:
    • 15 x 15.5 x 3.5mm 

Further information

Both RAK11720 variants cost ~$7.99 (shipping cost not included). See the product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

