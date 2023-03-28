RAKwireless launches modules designed for LoRa and BLE5 connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, RAKwireless launched a LoRa/BLE5 module based on the Ambiq Apollo3 Blue SoC and the Semtech SX1262 optimized for IoT applications. These new RAK11720 modules start at $7.99 and are compatible with Arduino programming.

The Apollo3 Blue SoC is described as an “ultra-low power microcontroller based on Ambiq Micro’s patented Sub-threshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) and designed for battery-powered and portable, mobile devices.”

AMA3B1KK-KBR-B0 — ARM Cortex-M4 w/ FPU @48MHz nominal clock (up to 96MHz w/ TurboSPOT mode); 1 MB Flash, 348 KB SRAM

The datasheet indicates that the Apollo3 Blue provides a DMA controller (SPI, I2C, PDM, ADC, MSPI, BLE) and a dedicated second core for the ultra-low power BLE5 connectivity as shown below.