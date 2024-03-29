M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.

For reference, the STM32F0304 microcontrollers feature the Arm Cortex-M0 32-bit RISC core, operating at a frequency of 48 MHz.

The product page states that this tiny robot platform integrates four L9110S motor drivers and DC gear motors which are controlled by the STM32F030F4 MCU. In addition, the M5StickC controllers use the I2C protocol to communicate with the BugC2.