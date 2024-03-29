All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers

Mar 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 57 views

The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.

 

For reference, the STM32F0304 microcontrollers feature the Arm Cortex-M0 32-bit RISC core, operating at a frequency of 48 MHz.

The product page states that this tiny robot platform integrates four L9110S motor drivers and DC gear motors which are controlled by the STM32F030F4 MCU. In addition, the M5StickC controllers use the I2C protocol to communicate with the BugC2.


STM32F0304 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Other features included are two programmable RGB LEDs, an infrared encoder, and a dedicated battery holder. Its Type-C charging port has battery reverse connection protection, and voltage detection mechanisms. Moreover, its built-in 700mAh 16340 rechargeable lithium battery ensures prolonged operational life.


BugC2 demo
(click image to enlarge)

This product boasts compact dimensions, measuring 55 x 40 x 25mm, and lightweight form-factor, weighing just 74.5g. Furthermore, it is compatible with the Arduino IDE, offering users familiar programming options found in other M5Stack products.


M5Stack BugC2 main features
(click image to enlarge)

The M5Stack Wiki page for this robot provides comprehensive documentation, including schematics and a GitHub repository with Arduino examples. Additionally, a brief video showcases the product’s key features, highlighting its versatility in movement—able to navigate in multiple directions, spin in place, and even move forward while spinning.

Further Information

The package includes 1x StickC Plus2, 1x BugC2 Base, and 12x silica gel pads, all available at a cost of $56.00.

One response to “M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers”

  1. karl says:
    Mar. 29, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    cute, but pricey…

Please comment here...