The Loshark is a USB LoRa Device with Mainline Linux Support

Jul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 107 views

The LoShark is an ultra-compact USB debug tool capable of running Linux and offering LoRa connectivity. This open-source device can run independently or alongside a computer to be used in various IoT and data collection applications.

The product page indicates that this embedded device integrates the Ingenic X1501 System-on-Chip with the following features:

  • Ingenic X1501 — MIPS32r2 RISC processor (Up to 1GHz); 2200+ CoreMark, 333+ MWIPS


Ingenic X1501 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device comes with 8MB DRAM and can be configured with extra flash storage varying from 128MB to 4GB.


LoShark + case
(click image to enlarge)

There is a Hackaday page that mentions that “the LoShark’s primary strength is its ability to execute JavaScript (ES2015) through our runtime, Resonance. It’s still in alpha state, and it will be open sourced with a free software license soon later. You can join our Discord for alpha testing at this moment. This feature enables users to program specific tasks, serving as a powerful tool for LoRa debugging, such as capturing packets and sending LoRa messages either manually or programmatically, at minimal delay”


LoShark debug tool
(click image to enlarge)

The SudoMaker GitHub repository which can be found here, mentions that this product supports Linux for Ingenic SoCs. Additional software and hardware documentation can be found on the same page. 

Other features include a Real-Time Clock (RTC) capable of retaining time configurations for a minimum of 2 days and a programmable RGB LED indicator accessible via I2C for status indication. 

The device can be configured with a LoRa module with the following frequency bands: 433MHz, 869MHz or 915MHz.

Specifications listed for the LoShark include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 256MB or 4GB NAND flash, 8-pin SD (Secure Digital)
    • 8MB PSRAM (Lyontek LY68L6400SLIT)
  • LoRa Module:
  • Other Features:
    • 1x SMA-F connector
    • EPSON RX8900CE or compatible RTC

Further information

The LoSharK is offered in two variants. The version with 256MB storage is available for $59.99, while the variant with 4GB Flash storage is priced at $72.99.

