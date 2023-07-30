The Loshark is a USB LoRa Device with Mainline Linux Support

The Loshark is a USB LoRa Device with Mainline Linux SupportJul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 107 views
The LoShark is an ultra-compact USB debug tool capable of running Linux and offering LoRa connectivity. This open-source device can run independently or alongside a computer to be used in various IoT and data collection applications.
The product page indicates that this embedded device integrates the Ingenic X1501 System-on-Chip with the following features:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Ingenic X1501 — MIPS32r2 RISC processor (Up to 1GHz); 2200+ CoreMark, 333+ MWIPS