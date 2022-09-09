All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mini-PC features Jasper Lake processor, Wi-Fi 6E and dual HDMI ports with 4K support

Sep 9, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 321 views

The GMKtec Nucbox 5 Pro is a Mini-PC packed with Intel’s 11th Gen N5105 Celeron processor and it runs on Windows 11 Pro. The device comes with dual HDMI ports supporting 4K resolution, one GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi 6E/BL 5.2 connectivity and other features.

Similarly to the GK3V Mini-PC featured recently, GMKtec is built around the 11th Gen Jasper Lake processor with the following specs:

  • Celeron-N5105 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.9GHz, 4.0 MB L3 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).

The memory system is equipped with 8GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via one M.2 SATA/PCIe slot, however, the company only offers the device with 128GB/256/512GB of SSD storage. There is also a Micro SD card slot located on one side of the Mini-PC for additional storage.


Nucbox 5 Pro specs
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports that can support up to 4096 x [email protected] resolution. The device is powered via a USB Type-C port, but it also provides other two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps) and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port (5Gbps).


Other features
(click image to enlarge)

The Nucbox 5 Pro integrates an AMD RZ608 module to enable it with dual band Wi-Fi 6E with speeds of 5.0Gbps and Bluetooth 5.2. The Mini-PC supports Linux but it ships with Windows 11 Pro or Home. 

Nucbox 5 Pro Mini-PC
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Nucbox 5 Pro Mini-PC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB Dual channel DDR4/LPDDR4 2933 MHz
    • 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD
    • 1x Micro SD card (Up to 128GB)
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN RJ45 port
    • Dual band Wi-Fi 6E (AMD RZ608)
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2
    • 1x USB 3.1
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • OS:
    • Windows 11 Pro/Home
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC 
  • Dimensions:
    •  72 x 72 x 45mm

 Further information

The Nucbox 5 Pro base model is temporarily available for $179.79 ($189.79 normal price) which includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and Win 11 Home. The model with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro is available for $259.79 ($349.79 normal price). 

