Mini-PC features Jasper Lake processor, Wi-Fi 6E and dual HDMI ports with 4K support

The GMKtec Nucbox 5 Pro is a Mini-PC packed with Intel’s 11th Gen N5105 Celeron processor and it runs on Windows 11 Pro. The device comes with dual HDMI ports supporting 4K resolution, one GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi 6E/BL 5.2 connectivity and other features.

Similarly to the GK3V Mini-PC featured recently, GMKtec is built around the 11th Gen Jasper Lake processor with the following specs:

Celeron-N5105 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.9GHz, 4.0 MB L3 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).

The memory system is equipped with 8GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via one M.2 SATA/PCIe slot, however, the company only offers the device with 128GB/256/512GB of SSD storage. There is also a Micro SD card slot located on one side of the Mini-PC for additional storage.