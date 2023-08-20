Milk-V Unveils World’s First RISC-V Open Source 10G Ethernet Switch

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Milk-V recently released specifications for the Milk-V Vega which is described as the first RISC-V 10 Gigabit Ethernet Switch implemented on the FSL1030M network switch chip. The company also mentions that the device is built on an open-source Linux system.

The product announcement highlights that the FSL91030M is based on the UX608 uCore by Nuclei System Technology. The uCore also supports the RV32/64 IMACFDPB instruction set, features a 6-stage variable-length pipeline architecture and incorporates a 64-bit AXI system bus interface.