GroupGets officially launches Core-V DevKit with RISC-V MCU

The open-source Core-V MCU development kit, created by OPENHW, has been launched today on GroupGets. The kit incorporates a 32-bit CV32E40P open-source RISC-V core, the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic, and Espressif’s AWS IoT EspressLink module for Wi-Fi connectivity.

OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.