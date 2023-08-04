All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
GroupGets officially launches Core-V DevKit with RISC-V MCU

Aug 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

The open-source Core-V MCU development kit, created by OPENHW, has been launched today on GroupGets. The kit incorporates a 32-bit CV32E40P open-source RISC-V core, the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic, and Espressif’s AWS IoT EspressLink module for Wi-Fi connectivity.

OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA. 

Core-V architecture
(click image to enlarge)

The product page the mentions that the CORE-V MCU includes the following peripherals: 2x UARTs, 2x QSPI, 2x I2C Master, 1x I2C Slave, 1x SDIO, 1x CI (Camera), 1x GPIO unit with 32 I/Os, 1x Advanced timer (PWM) w/ 4-channels and JTAG. The CORE-V MCU is also equipped with 512KB of on-chip SRAM and 4MB of flash memory.

The campaign page indicates that the board features a camera serial interface compatible with the Himax camera, described as an ultralow power CMOS Image Sensor with an electronic rolling shutter. The sensor offers two resolution options: 320 x 320 pixels at 51fps or 320 x 240 pixels (QVGA) at 60 fps.

For connectivity, the Core-V provides support for the Espressif AWS IoT ExpressLink module. This module is based on the ESP32-C3 Wi-Fi + BLE5 System on Chip (SoC) to interface with AWS IoT solutions.

   
Core-V block diagram and supported instructions
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, the company is offering the CORE-V SDK which is an IDE based on Eclipse. The Core-V SDK provides support including an IDE, debugger, GCC compiler, FreeRTOS and AWS IoT ExpressLink. OpenHW has created a GitHub that lists an SDK Quick Start Guide, a Core-V Devkit PCB project, a MCU Quick Start Guide and a user manual for additional documentation.

Core-V MCU DevKit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Core-V development kit includes:

 Further information

OpenHW has a GroupGet page that can send notifications when the Core-V gets released. Also, Imperas has made available the free simulator called riscvOVPsimCOREV which contains reference models used in the verification process of the CV32E40P. For more info refer to the Core-V MCU product page

(Update 8/3/2023): Based on the information provided in the Updates section of the GroupGets campaign page, the campaign was initiated today, and it has already reached 60% of its funding goal. The CORE-V MCU Devkit is currently priced at $199.00, excluding shipping and the power supply.

