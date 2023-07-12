All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BeagleV-Ahead pocket computer powered by RISC-V SoC

Jul 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 272 views

BeagleBoard.org launched today the open-source BeagleV-Ahead. This new open-source RISC-V Single Board Computer is powered by the Alibaba T-head System-on-Chip which combines a quad-core RISC-V CPU, 4 TOPS NPU and 50 GFLOPS Imagination BXM-4 GPU.

As previously mentioned, the BeagleV-Ahead accommodates the Alibaba-T-Head TH1520 SoC with the following features:

TH1520 — quad-core 64-bit RISC-V 64GCV Xuantie C910 (Up to 2.0GHz); 50 GFLOPS, 3Mpixel/s Imagination BXM-4-64 GPU; 4 TOPS @INT8 NPU (Up to 1.0GHz)


TH1520 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Furthermore, the BeagleV-Ahead includes an H.265/H.264 video decoder and encoder, allowing users to handle 4Kp75 and 4Kp40 videos. Two image signal processors (ISP) and two digital signal processors (DSP) further expand the board’s capabilities.

The BeagleV-Ahead appears to be available with up to 4GB of RAM and 16GB of on-board eMMC flash storage according to the demo below.

As shown below, the device includes a USB3 super-speed (5Gbps) micro-AB port for power and data, gigabit Ethernet for high-speed networking, and integrated 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi module for wireless connectivity. Further expansion is possible through the mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO) and BeagleBone cape headers (up to 92x pins).


BeagleV-Ahead bottom (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

BeagleBoard mentions that the board adopts the popular BeagleBone-style form factor, ensuring compatibility with existing BeagleBone capes.

The product announcement additionally mentions that “the board comes with Yocto installed out of the box with Ubuntu & Fedora working prototypes available, providing users with a familiar and robust development environment.”

Specifications listed for the BeagleV-Ahead include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    •  4GB (2x 2GB) LPDDR4 SDRAM
    • 16GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI
    • 1x Micro HDMI
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI
  • Audio:
    • 3.5 mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5.2 (AP6203BM)
    • 1x uFL antenna connector
  • I/O Interface:
    • P8 & P9 cape headers
    • 1x mikroBUS shuttle
    • 5x User LEDs
  • Other features:
    • JTAG pads, UART pins
    • 1x Power LED
    • 1x SD boot button, 1x USB boot button
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 1x microUSB 3.0
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via Barrel jack or microUSB 3.0)

Further information

The BeagleV-Ahead is available at multiple online stores, for example Farnell, Newark, DigiKey, RH-Components and OKDO with prices starting at $149.00 depending on the distributor. The product announcement can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

