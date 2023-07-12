BeagleV-Ahead pocket computer powered by RISC-V SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

BeagleBoard.org launched today the open-source BeagleV-Ahead. This new open-source RISC-V Single Board Computer is powered by the Alibaba T-head System-on-Chip which combines a quad-core RISC-V CPU, 4 TOPS NPU and 50 GFLOPS Imagination BXM-4 GPU.

As previously mentioned, the BeagleV-Ahead accommodates the Alibaba-T-Head TH1520 SoC with the following features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



TH1520 — quad-core 64-bit RISC-V 64GCV Xuantie C910 (Up to 2.0GHz); 50 GFLOPS, 3Mpixel/s Imagination BXM-4-64 GPU; 4 TOPS @INT8 NPU (Up to 1.0GHz)