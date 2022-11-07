RISC-V news from T-Head Semiconductor and SiFive

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week T-Head semiconductors announced their XuanTie C908 which implements a 9-stage pipeline along with an AI acceleration engine for AR/VR apps. Similarly, SiFive also shared details about their new P670/P470 RISC-V processors for wearables and smart consumer devices.

T-Head Semiconductor mentioned that the XuanTie C908 is offered in two architectures: RV32GCB[V] (32-bit) and RV64GCB[V] (64-bit). Moreover, the C908’s performance vs cost is in between the C910 and the C906 processors. The company expects the C908 to target image and video processing applications.