M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50

M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.

M5Stack states that the Module13.2-PPS utilizes advanced Step-down buck technology and operates with a wide DC 9-36V input voltage. At its core is the STM32 control processor, alongside the AD8418 high-resolution current amplifier from Analog Devices.