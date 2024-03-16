All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50

Mar 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 190 views

M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.

M5Stack states that the Module13.2-PPS utilizes advanced Step-down buck technology and operates with a wide DC 9-36V input voltage. At its core is the STM32 control processor, alongside the AD8418 high-resolution current amplifier from Analog Devices.

Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 multiple views
(click image to enlarge)

These components ensure high-precision closed-loop control, allowing the module to deliver a rated output power of 100W (peak 150W). It offers a wide output range of 0.5V to 30V and 0 to 5A, with read-back accuracy of ±30mV/5mA.

It incorporates isolation chips CA-IS3020S and B0505S-1WR3, providing electrical isolation for both the power supply and the communication bus. The output interface features standard 4mm banana plug sockets with a positive and negative pole spacing of 19mm, ensuring ease of use and compatibility with standard equipment.

M5Stack notes that the Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 is compatible with their Core, Core2, and CoreS3 series. For further insights and practical applications, refer to the demonstration provided below, as well as the GitHub repositories for Arduino examples.

 


Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2
(click images to enlarge)

Further Information

The Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 is priced at $24.50 and can be purchased directly from the M5Stack website.

One response to “M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50”

  1. Vall says:
    Mar. 17, 2024 at 4:03 am

    Very interested in a couple of these, as long as they have good conversion efficiency (I’ve, input watts is no more than a few percent larger than output watts).

    Alas, this is not mentioned anywhere… will try and contact M5Stack and see what they say.

    Reply

Please comment here...