Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series

Mar 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 111 views

Renesas Electronics launches the R9A02G021 series, the industry’s first general-purpose 32-bit MCU based on the RISC-V architecture with a in-house developed CPU core. This series provides embedded system designers with a versatile platform for creating power-efficient, cost-effective applications using the open-source ISA.

The R9A02G021 MCUs feature a Renesas RISC-V instruction-set architecture (RV32I [MACB]) core, operating at a maximum frequency of 48 MHz. They offer debug and trace capabilities through RISC-V External Debug Support and a cJTAG debug port. Memory configuration includes 128-KB code flash memory, 4 KB data flash, and 16 KB SRAM, accompanied by a 128-bit unique ID.

Connectivity options in the MCU series include two Serial Array Units (SAU) supporting Simplified SPI, UART, and Simplified I2C, along with I2C Bus Interface and Remote Control Signal Receiver. The analog interface comprises a 12-bit A/D Converter (ADC12), a Comparator, an 8-bit D/A Converter, and a Temperature Sensor.

R9A02G021 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

System and power management features consist of low power modes, an Event Link Controller, Data Transfer Controller, and Key Interrupt Function. The MCUs also incorporate Power-on reset and Low Voltage Detection with voltage settings.

The series is equipped with several timers, including a Watchdog Timer, Realtime Clock, Timer Array Unit, and a 32-bit Interval Timer. Safety features include SRAM parity and ECC error check, flash area protection, ADC test function, and various others such as a Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) calculator and an Independent Watchdog Timer.


PB-R9A02G021 pinout & peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Multiple clock sources are available, such as an external clock input, a sub-clock oscillator, and various on-chip oscillators with a clock trim function. The series supports up to 42 general I/O ports with open drain and input pull-up options.

The MCUs operate within a voltage range of 1.6 to 5.5 V and can function in temperatures ranging from -40℃ to +125℃. They are available in several package options, including different pin-count HWQFN and WLCSP packages.


Renesas R9A02G021 Series
(click image to enlarge)

According to the Boards & Kits section on the R9A02G021 product page, the development board for this MCU (FPB-R9A02G021) includes a USB Type-C port for power and debugging, two PMOD connectors, user and status LEDs, Arduino UNO connectors, and multiple breakout pin headers for enhanced connectivity.

Further Information

The FPB-R9A02G021 development board is priced at $17.29 on the Renesas website. Additionally, Digi-Key offers samples at a unit price of $1.26806. For more purchasing options, refer to the R9A02G021 product page and the product announcement.

