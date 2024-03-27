Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Renesas Electronics launches the R9A02G021 series, the industry’s first general-purpose 32-bit MCU based on the RISC-V architecture with a in-house developed CPU core. This series provides embedded system designers with a versatile platform for creating power-efficient, cost-effective applications using the open-source ISA.

The R9A02G021 MCUs feature a Renesas RISC-V instruction-set architecture (RV32I [MACB]) core, operating at a maximum frequency of 48 MHz. They offer debug and trace capabilities through RISC-V External Debug Support and a cJTAG debug port. Memory configuration includes 128-KB code flash memory, 4 KB data flash, and 16 KB SRAM, accompanied by a 128-bit unique ID.

Connectivity options in the MCU series include two Serial Array Units (SAU) supporting Simplified SPI, UART, and Simplified I2C, along with I2C Bus Interface and Remote Control Signal Receiver. The analog interface comprises a 12-bit A/D Converter (ADC12), a Comparator, an 8-bit D/A Converter, and a Temperature Sensor.