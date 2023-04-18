The Flapper Nimble+ is an Open Source winged robot

The Flapper Nimble+ is an Open Source winged robotApr 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 102 views
Bitcraze recently featured the Flapper Nimble+ which is described as the “world’s first commercially available tailless flapping wing robot designed for academic research or entertainment.”
The Flapper Nimble+ is built around the Crazyflie Bolt 1.1 flight controller that uses an STM32 chip as the main application MCU and a nRF51 chip used for radio and power management:
- STM32F405 – Dual-core Cortex Arm-M4 (up to 168MHz), 192kb SRAM, 1Mb Flash
- nRF51822 – Cortex-M0 (up to 32MHz) 16kb SRAM, 128kb Flash