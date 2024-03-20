High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

The company describes the Lynxmotion Smart Servos PRO series as a significant upgrade from the LSS hobby series and encompasses three servos: two with similar designs but different in torque, speed, and gearbox specifications, and a third, larger model that offers the highest torque in the lineup.