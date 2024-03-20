All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics

Mar 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 149 views

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

The company describes the Lynxmotion Smart Servos PRO series as a significant upgrade from the LSS hobby series and encompasses three servos: two with similar designs but different in torque, speed, and gearbox specifications, and a third, larger model that offers the highest torque in the lineup.

LSS-P-S1 multiple views
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the LLSS-P-S1, operating at 30V, generates 60 Nm of torque at 7.5rpm and 32Nm at 15rpm. This actuator, driven by a NEMA 17 Bipolar Stepper motor, achieves a maximum speed of 15rpm and provides precise movement control with a 1:100 gear ratio.

It features versatile communication options, including Serial (USB) and CAN (Bus), and offers a comprehensive operating angle of 360° in both absolute and virtual modes, all within a compact frame weighing 1.52Kg.

Ease of use is a key feature of the LSS-P-S1. With USB and power plug-and-play capability, setting up the actuator is straightforward. The device supports daisy-chaining of multiple servos, simplifying complex configurations. Additionally, unique IDs for each servo can be assigned easily using the LSS PRO Config software, streamlining integration and control.


LSS-P-S1 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The STM32 microcontroller at the heart of the LSS-P-S1 comes pre-loaded with custom firmware, facilitating communication with all onboard components. For advanced users, there’s the option to create custom code using the Arduino IDE, thanks to the inclusion of STMduino and available test code. 

The Robotshop blog states that upcoming ROS 2 and Python examples will facilitate quick integration with the servos and/or arms. The actuators, powered by reliable stepper motors with integrated controllers, differ from frameless and BLDC-driven types. Moreover, updates and other details will be added to the Lynxmotion Wiki as testing continues, with further announcements expected as the launch approaches.


Lynxmotion SES-PRO 900mm 6-Dof Modular Robotic Arm Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The company also offers modular robotic arm kits in 6-DoF and 5-DoF configurations, using these actuators. For instance, the Lynxmotion SES-PRO 900mm 6-Dof Modular Robotic Arm Kit includes:

  • 6 Degrees of Freedom
  • 3Kg payload capacity (without gripper)
  • Payload, max speed (cartesian), and max current: Details coming soon
  • No collision detection
  • ROS 2 support in development

Mechanical Specs:

  • Horizontal and vertical reach: TBA
  • Tubing material: Carbon fiber
  • Joint material: Machined aluminum

Electrical Specs:

  • 30V nominal input voltage
  • Wall adapter: 120V – 220V
  • Battery option: 8 cell (8S)
  • External wiring

Communication:

  • CAN Bus method
  • LSS-P human-readable protocol
  • Motors: NEMA 14, 17, & 23
  • Strain wave gearing
  • Safety features include an emergency stop button and software stop.


Sample humanoid & hexapod built using SES PRO 
(click image to enlarge)

The Lynxmotion Wiki provides details on the SES PRO series, which includes a range of robust and accurate modular actuators, along with brackets and connectors. These components are versatile enough to build various projects, from a basic winch to intricate multi-degree of freedom robots, as illustrated by the humanoid and hexapod shown in the images above.

Further Information

Priced at $995.95 and available for pre-order on the RobotShop online store, the LSS-P-S1 package includes the actuator, along with essential cables such as USB (A to C), RJ45, and a power cable featuring an XT60 connector. Additionally, the set comes with a cable holder, screws, cable ties, and Ball-End Hex L-Keys in various sizes, ensuring a straightforward assembly process.

The other models in the Lynxmotion Smart Servo PRO series include the PRO Lite, priced at $995.95 USD, and the PRO Mega, available for $1195.95 USD.

The complete PRO robotic arms are listed at various price points, with options including:

