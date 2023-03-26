Arduino UNO gets Renesas hardware update

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The upcoming Open Source board will be equipped with a 32-bit Renesas RA4M1 processor instead of the 8-bit ATmega328P chip. Moreover, there will be a UNO R4 version featuring an ESP32 module for wireless connectivity.

Unlike the Arduino Giga (STM32H747XI) board launched earlier this month, the new Arduino R4 Minima will feature the following Renesas microcontroller:

