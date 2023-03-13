All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock Jupiter 600 Series compatible with Alder Lake/Raptor Lake processors

Mar 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

Last week, ASRock launched their newest Mini-PCs featuring a LGA1700 socket for Intel 13th/12th Gen CPUs. The Jupiter H610/B660 supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI port and multiple USB interfaces.  

ASRock states that both Jupiter H610 and B660 support 13th Gen and 12th Gen Intel Core processors (35W – 65W TDP). Additionally, they are equipped with two SODIMM slots and one 2.5” for SATA storage.

Jupiter H610/B660 expansion slots
The main differences between the two models seem to be that the Jupiter B660 features a Realtek RTL8111FP ethernet controller while the Jupiter H610 integrates an Intel I219V ethernet controller.

 
Jupiter H610/B660 exploded view (left) and dimensions (right)
The Jupiter B660 also provides up to 7x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. On the other hand, the Jupiter H610 is equipped with 2x  USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, 5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports.


Jupiter Series peripherals
Specification listed for the Jupiter H610/B660 Mini PC:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel H610 (Jupiter H610)
    • Intel B660 (Jupiter B660)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200MHz SO-DIMM Slots (non-ECC)
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 3.0 SSD
    • 1x Hyper M.2  2280 PCIe Gen 4
    • 1x Ultra M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 Gigabit LAN w/ status LED
    • Intel AC3168/AX210 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x COM port
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
    • 7x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (Jupiter B660)
    • 5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (Jupiter H610)
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (Jupiter H610)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power Button
    • 1x CPU Fan Connector (4-pin)
    • 1x Chassis Fan Connector
    • TPM 2.0 IC
    • Kensington lock
  • Power:
    • 120W/19V Adapter
  • Mechanical:
    • 179 x 178 x 34mm (1.1L)

 Further information

ASRock hasn’t provided information about pricing yet. The Jupiter H610/B660 ship with 1x SATA Data with Power Cable, 1x Screws Pack, 1x Stand, 1x VESA Mount and 2x Antennas. Refer to the press release for more information.

