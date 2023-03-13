ASRock Jupiter 600 Series compatible with Alder Lake/Raptor Lake processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, ASRock launched their newest Mini-PCs featuring a LGA1700 socket for Intel 13th/12th Gen CPUs. The Jupiter H610/B660 supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI port and multiple USB interfaces.

ASRock states that both Jupiter H610 and B660 support 13th Gen and 12th Gen Intel Core processors (35W – 65W TDP). Additionally, they are equipped with two SODIMM slots and one 2.5” for SATA storage.