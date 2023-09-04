ASRock Industrial’s present 4×4 BOX 7040 Series mini PCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock Industrial unveiled today two new fanned mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 7040U Series APU. These new devices support dual-channel DDR5 5600 memory, 4K quad-displays and offer dual Gigabit ethernet (1GbE + 2.5GbE) ports.

The 4X4 BOX-7840U is equipped with the Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, whereas the 4X4 BOX-7860U features the Ryzen 5 7640U processor, as their names suggest.

7640U — 6C/12T, 3.5 GHz 4.9 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 6MB L2 Cache (15-30W); AMD Radeon 760M (up to 2600MHz), Graphic Core Count: 8

7840U — 8C/16T, 3.3 GHz 5.1 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 8MB L2 Cache (15-30W); AMD Radeon 780M (up to 2700MHz), Graphic Core Count: 12

Both mini-PCs offer similar interfaces. For example, both mini-PCs are equipped with Dual Channel DDR5 memory operating at 5600 MHz with a capacity of up to 64GB (32GB per DIMM). For storage, they incorporate a M.2 slot supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 for high-speed SSDs, along with a SATA 3.0 port for additional storage.