All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ASRock Industrial’s present 4×4 BOX 7040 Series mini PCs

Sep 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

ASRock Industrial unveiled today two new fanned mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 7040U Series APU. These new devices support dual-channel DDR5 5600 memory, 4K quad-displays and offer dual Gigabit ethernet (1GbE + 2.5GbE) ports.

The 4X4 BOX-7840U is equipped with the Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, whereas the 4X4 BOX-7860U features the Ryzen 5 7640U processor, as their names suggest.

  • 7640U — 6C/12T, 3.5 GHz 4.9 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 6MB L2 Cache (15-30W); AMD Radeon 760M (up to 2600MHz), Graphic Core Count: 8
  • 7840U — 8C/16T, 3.3 GHz 5.1 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 8MB L2 Cache (15-30W); AMD Radeon 780M (up to 2700MHz), Graphic Core Count: 12

 

Both mini-PCs offer similar interfaces. For example, both mini-PCs are equipped with Dual Channel DDR5 memory operating at 5600 MHz with a capacity of up to 64GB (32GB per DIMM). For storage, they incorporate a M.2 slot supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 for high-speed SSDs, along with a SATA 3.0 port for additional storage.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


4X4 BOX-7840U/7640U expansion
(click image to enlarge)

For high-speed wireless connectivity, both devices boast Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2. Networking options also include dual RJ-45 Ethernet ports, which are equipped with Realtek RTL8125BG and RTL8111EPV controllers.

4X4 BOX-7840U/7640U peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Both devices come equipped with AMD Radeon Graphics, delivering support for up to four displays simultaneously via dual HDMI 1.4b ports and dual DP 1.4a ports (from USB Type-C).

The 4X4 BOX-7840U and the 4X4 BOX-7640U include a 19V/120W power adapter, a VESA mount bracket and they are both CE/FCC certified.

ASRock Industrial 4X4 BOX-7840U/7640U
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the 4X4 BOX-7840U/7640U include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 1.4b
    • 2x DP 1.4a (via USB Type-C)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC256, High Definition Audio.
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit LAN
    • 1x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
    • 1x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12V-19V (via DC-In Jack)
  • Other Features:
    • WDT
    • AMD FW TPM
  • Mechanical:
    • 117.5 x 110.0 x 47.85mm
    • 1kg
    • VESA mount

Further information

The pricing details for both mini PC models have not been disclosed by the company. For further information, refer to ASRock’s website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...