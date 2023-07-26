SolidRun Unveils 1st Fanless AMD Phoenix Zen 4 PC – Bedrock R7000 Edge AI

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SolidRun revealed today two fanless PCs built around the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPUs along with up to three Hailo-8 AI accelerators to provide 78 TOPS AI performance. The Bedrock R7000 Edge AI has been designed to operate in diverse commercial and industrial applications including robotics, agriculture, transportation, etc.

The product announcement indicates that both the Bedrock R7000 and the Bedrock R7000 Edge AI feature an AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, based on Zen4 architecture, running at up to 5.1 GHz and a maximum power of 54W.

These devices also integrate the AMD Radeon 780M GPU with up to 12 CUs clocked at 2700 MHz.