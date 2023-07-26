All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SolidRun Unveils 1st Fanless AMD Phoenix Zen 4 PC – Bedrock R7000 Edge AI

Jul 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 124 views

SolidRun revealed today two fanless PCs built around the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPUs along with up to three Hailo-8 AI accelerators to provide 78 TOPS AI performance. The Bedrock R7000 Edge AI has been designed to operate in diverse commercial and industrial applications including robotics, agriculture, transportation, etc.  

 

The product announcement indicates that both the Bedrock R7000 and the Bedrock R7000 Edge AI feature an AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, based on Zen4 architecture, running at up to 5.1 GHz and a maximum power of 54W.

These devices also integrate the AMD Radeon 780M GPU with up to 12 CUs clocked at 2700 MHz.


Bedrock R7000 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Both models share the same RAM configuration, supporting dual-channel DDR5 with up to 64 GB ECC/non-ECC memory. The display capabilities are also identical, providing 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, and 2x mini-DisplayPort 2.1, with the same maximum resolutions and refresh rates.

     
Bedrock R7000 design
(click images to enlarge)

The Bedrock R7000 offers NVMe PCIe Gen4 x 4 as main storage in M.2 key-M 2280 form factor, with optional power-loss protection. Additionally, it provides extra storage with 2x NVMe PCIe Gen4 x 4 slots also in M.2 key-M 2280 form factor.

On the other hand, the Bedrock R7000 Edge AI comes with enhanced storage capabilities, supporting up to 3x NVMe PCIe Gen4 x 4 in M.2 key-M 2280 form factor.

The product page also mentions that each 2nd/3rd NVMe precludes one Hailo-8 key-M.


SolidRun Bedrock R7000 series
(click image to enlarge)

Both devices share the same WLAN capabilities with Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX210) and BT 5.3, but the use of the Hailo-8 key-E for AI acceleration precludes Wi-Fi functionality on the Edge AI model.

Specifications listed for the Bedrock R7000 Edge AI include:

  • AI Acceleration:
    • Up to 3x Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Modules
  • Memory:
    • Dual channel DDR5 up to 64 GB ECC / non-ECC
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x DisplayPort 2.1
    • 2x mini-DisplayPort 2.1
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE Ethernet  ports (Intel I226)
    • WiFi 6E (Intel AX210), BT 5.3
    • 4G/5G (Quectel)
  • Expansion:
    • Up to 3x NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 gen 2 (up to 10 Gb/s)
    • 3x USB 3.2 gen 2 5 (up to Gb/s)
  • BIOS:
    • AMI Aptio V
  • Other Features:
    • 3-pin Debug UART headers
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 6x Status LEDs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • DC 12V-60V
  • Operating Temperature:
    • Up to -40ºC to 85ºC
  • Mechanical:
    • 30W model – 45 x 160  x 130,  0.9 liter
    • 60W mode –  73 x 160 x 130, 1.5 liter
    • Tile model – 29 x 160 x 130, 0.6 liter
    • DIN-rail, wall, table top

Further information

SolidRun didn’t reveal the prices for any of these devices. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

