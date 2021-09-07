Ryzen V2000 Mini-ITX offers triple M.2 and PCIe x16

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase has launched a “MI989” Mini-ITX board with an up to octa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoC, up to 64GB DDR3, 4x DP, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and PCIe x16.



Ibase teased the M1989 last November when AMD announced its 7nm, Zen 2 based Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. The company has now released the product at an unstated price.







MI989

(click image to enlarge)



Here at LinuxGizmos, we focus more on industrial targeted thin Mini-ITX boards rather than full-size models, but since Ryzen Embedded V1000 and V2000 systems tend to load up on display ports, they are rarely thin. In any case, Ibase targets the MI989 at “embedded applications in retail, healthcare, industrial automation, and smart cities.”

We have seen only a few V2000 based boards aimed at industrial or commercial applications. These include ASRock’s similarly full-height IMB-V2000 Mini-ITX board, as well as its 4×4-V2000 SBC and associated iBOX-V2000 mini-PC. There is also Sapphire’s full-height FS-FP6 Mini-STX board and lower profile, 4×4-inch BP-FP6 NUC board.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 offers 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores compared to the 14nm Zen 1 cores on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. The V2000 doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance and 40 percent higher GPU performance, claims AMD.

The MI989 supports any of the two octa-core and two hexa-core V2000 models, all of which are dual-threaded. The two featured SKUs include an octa-core V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 10-54W TDP, as well as the octa-core, 1.7GHz/4.15GHz V2718 with a 10-25W TDP. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows should feel right at home.







MI989 front and side detail views (left) and rear view

(click images to enlarge)



Dual sockets support up to 64GB DDR4-3200, including ECC RAM. Major ports include 2x GbE (Intel I211AT), 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen2 interface, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. You also get 4x serial COM ports, 2x of which use portside DB9 connections.

There are 4x DisplayPort 1.4 ports for up to 4x independent 4K displays running at once. Triple audio jacks are powered by a Realtek ALC888S.

Storage is available via a SATA III connector and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with NVMe support. You can also store data on the M.2 B-key 3052 slot, which is accompanied by a SIM slot and supports up to 5G cellular modules. More expansion is available via an M.2 E-key 2230 socket for WiFi/BT and a PCIe x16 interface.

The MI989 is further equipped with digital I/O, TPM 2.0, a watchdog, and hardware monitoring. The board has a 0 to 60°C range with relative humidity tolerance listed as 95% (non-condensing @60°C). A CPU cooler is standard.



The MI989 is available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

