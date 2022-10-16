Ryzen 9 based miniPC supports quad displays with [email protected] resolutionOct 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 217 views
This past week, Beelink released the GTR6 mini PC which is built around the powerful Ryzen 6900HX processor from AMD. The GTR6 is enabled with Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.2, one 2.5GbE LAN port and up to 64GB DDR5.
The Beelink GTR6 packs the following high-end processor with TSMC 6nm FinFET technology.
Ryzen 9 6900HX— 8C/16T, 3.3GHz – 4.9GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; 12C AMD Radeon 680M (up to 2400 MHz)