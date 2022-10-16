All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Ryzen 9 based miniPC supports quad displays with [email protected] resolution

Oct 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 217 views

This past week, Beelink released the GTR6 mini PC which is built around the powerful Ryzen 6900HX processor from AMD. The GTR6 is enabled with Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.2, one 2.5GbE LAN port and up to 64GB DDR5.

The Beelink GTR6 packs the following high-end processor with TSMC 6nm FinFET technology.  

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Ryzen 9 6900HX— 8C/16T, 3.3GHz – 4.9GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; 12C AMD Radeon 680M (up to 2400 MHz)


Ryzen 9 6900HX specs
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that the GTR6 features two slots for DDR5 4800MHz for a total of 64GB. The product includes one M.2 2280 for SSD and another M.2 2280 SATA 3.0 storage.  

However, the company only offers two configurations, barebone (no memory or storage) and one with 32GB RAM/500GB SSD. 

The display interface consists of four HDMI 2.1 ports. According to Beelink they can support four simultaneous displays with 8K/60Hz resolution. 


GTR6 mini PC peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The GTR6 also integrates a Wi-Fi 6E (1.2Gbps)/Bluetooth 5.2 adapter and a fingerprint recognition module located on the top side of the device. 

Unlike other recently featured mini PCs, the GTR6 includes a silent cooling fan (2600 RPM at 100% CPU load) and heat sink as seen in the image below.

   
GTR6 mini PC exploded view
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Beelink GTR6 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB DDR5 Dual-channel SO-DIMM
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 (up to 2TB)
    • 1x 2.5 inch SATA 3.0 (6.0Gb/s)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6E
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN Port 
  • Display/Audio:
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C
    • 3x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Power:
    • 120W, 19V/6.32A 
  • Dimensions:
    • 68 x 120 x 43mm

 Further information

The barebone model is available for pre-order at $539 while the 32GB RAM/500 SSD model starts at $749. The company mentioned that shipping will start around November 25 of 2022. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...