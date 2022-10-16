Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This past week, Beelink released the GTR6 mini PC which is built around the powerful Ryzen 6900HX processor from AMD. The GTR6 is enabled with Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.2, one 2.5GbE LAN port and up to 64GB DDR5.

The Beelink GTR6 packs the following high-end processor with TSMC 6nm FinFET technology.

Ryzen 9 6900HX— 8C/16T, 3.3GHz – 4.9GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; 12C AMD Radeon 680M (up to 2400 MHz)