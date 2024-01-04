All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Cost-effective NanoPi R2S Plus Router Board Emerges with Wi-Fi and eMMC Support

Jan 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 199 views

Recently, FriendlyElec introduced an enhanced version of the NanoPi R2S Plus, which now includes notable upgrades like compatibility with Wi-Fi modules and the addition of eMMC flash storage. Maintaining its original form factor, this updated model continues to offer dual Gbps Ethernet ports for reliable wired connectivity.

The heart of the NanoPi R2S Plus is the Rockchip RK3328 System-on-Chip, which is also found in the previous NanoPi R2S and NanoPi R2C PLUS models. The CPU, paired with 1GB of DDR4 RAM and a generous 32GB eMMC 5.1 Flash storage and a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB.

  • RK3328 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 frequency (up to 1.4GHz)


RK3328 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The NanoPi R2S Plus boasts a standout feature with its dual Gbps Ethernet ports, ensuring reliable and high-speed networking. One port extends directly from the SoC, while the other is a USB3.0 to Ethernet conversion, both delivering impressive TX and RX rates of 941 Mbps. 

Additionally, this new NanoPi variant enhances its wireless capabilities by supporting an optional RTL8822CS WIFI module, which is adaptable for AP or wireless repeater modes.


NanoPi R2S Plus comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

In a comparative test with the previous variants, FriendlyElec mentioned that the NanoPi R2S Plus showcased superior heat dissipation and CPU performance, even at full capacity, due to its efficient metal casing design.


NanoPi R2S Plus performance
(click image to enlarge)

The NanoPi R2S Plus supports various Linux-based operating systems, including FriendlyWrt, Debian Core, and Ubuntu Core, all based on Linux-6.1(LTS). Users can find comprehensive information and setup instructions on the product’s Wiki page.


NanoPi R2S Plus connectivity
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the NanoPi R2S Plus include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4 RAM
    • 32GB eMMC 5.1 Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • RTL8822CS Wi-Fi module
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x GPIO button
    • 1x Maskrom mode button
    • 3x Status LEDs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-A
    • 2x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 3-pin Serial debug port
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 70℃
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 62.5 x 63.5 x 30mm (w/ case)
    • 145g (w/ case)
    • 6-layer PCB

Further information

The bare board version of the NanoPi R2S Plus is available for purchase at $30.00. An additional $6.00 is required for the combo that includes a metal case. For customers interested in the M.2 SDIO Wi-Fi & antenna, this accessory is offered at an added cost of $9.99. Additionally, a high-power USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable is separately sold for $2.99.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

