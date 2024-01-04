Cost-effective NanoPi R2S Plus Router Board Emerges with Wi-Fi and eMMC Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Recently, FriendlyElec introduced an enhanced version of the NanoPi R2S Plus, which now includes notable upgrades like compatibility with Wi-Fi modules and the addition of eMMC flash storage. Maintaining its original form factor, this updated model continues to offer dual Gbps Ethernet ports for reliable wired connectivity.

The heart of the NanoPi R2S Plus is the Rockchip RK3328 System-on-Chip, which is also found in the previous NanoPi R2S and NanoPi R2C PLUS models. The CPU, paired with 1GB of DDR4 RAM and a generous 32GB eMMC 5.1 Flash storage and a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB.

