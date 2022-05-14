FriendlyELEC unveils Rockchip based NanoPi R5S SBC with gigabit WAN/LAN support and HDMI output

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

FriendlyELEC recently revealed a new member of its NanoPi line on their social Media. The NanoPi R5S is a SBC (Single Board Computer) based on the Rockchip RK3568 processor. According to the company, the NanoPi has been designed to be used as a gateway device.

The NanoPi R5S integrates the Rockchip RK3568B2 quad core Cortex-A55 processor (up to 2.0GHz), a Arm Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, a NPU (0.8 TOPs) and a VPU capable of 4K60 decode and 1080P60 encode. Furthermore, there is 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory.

Rockchip RK 3568B2 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

For storage there is 8GB of eMMC flash, a MicroSD slot and Key M support for additional SSD memory. The connectivity relies on two GbE LAN ports and one GbE WAN port through RJ45 connectors.



NanoPi R5S front side

(click image to enlarge)

Unlike other gateway devices, the NanoPi includes an HDMI 2.0 port as a display interface. Other features include two USB 3.0 type A ports, a fan connector, four LEDs, and 12-pin FPC connector instead of a GPIOs expansion header.



NanoPi R5S back side

(click image to enlarge)

FriendlyElec has a Wiki page for the NanoPi R5S which provides additional hardware info, however there is no data related to software documentation yet

Specifications listed for the NanoPi R5S include:

Processor System: RockChip RK3568B2 ARM Cortex-A55 4 Core (up to 2.0GHz) Arm Mali-G52 MP2 GPU NPU Support 0.8 TOPS

Memory/Storage 2GB LPDDR4 8GB eMMC MicroSD card slot SPI flash (optional)

Connectivity: 1x GbE WAN port (Realtek RTL8211F) 2x GbE LAN ports (Realtek RTL8125GB)

Display: 1x HDMI 2.0 (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) 10-bit deep color modes

USB: 2x USB 3.0 type A

I/O Interface: 12-pins via FPC connector w/ support for 1x SPI, 3x UARTs, 4x PWMs, 8x GPIOs

Other Features: M.2 (2280) M-Key 4x GPIO controlled LEDs (SYS, WAN, LAN1, LAN2) 1x fan connector

Power: 5V, 9V, 12V DC (USB Type C)

Dimensions: 90 x 62 mm



There is no info regarding the launching date of the NanoPi R5S. However, CNX noticed the original announcement made by FriendlyELEC on the Weibo social media platform.