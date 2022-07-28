All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SolidRun presents SolidWAN devices with ports dedicated Ethernet SFP support

Jul 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 304 views

Yesterday, SolidRun introduced the SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks. The new products consist of two network devices based on the LX2160A System on Chip (SoC) from NXP.

The SolidWAN LX2160A and the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A offer similar features. The first device features a sixteen-core NXP LX2160A SoC while the dual version offers up to 32-cores for increased performance. According to the datasheet, both models can run on Debian, Ubuntu, OpenWrt and they offer AES acceleration and virtualization support. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



SolidWAN LX2160A
(click image to enlarge)

According to the company, the SolidWAN LX2160 targets commercial settings while the Dual version targets more demanding applications. The Dual version offers twice the RAM and eMMC storage, in this case up to 64GB DDR4 and 16GB of eMMC flash. For additional storage, there is one MicroSD socket and one M.2/mSATA port found on both models 


SolidWAN Dual LX2160A (left) and Single (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The commercial model offers up to eight 1GbE ports dedicated ethernet SFP, eight ports dedicated SFP+ 10GbE and four ports dedicated SFP+ 10Gbps. On the other hand, the Dual model offers twelve 1GbE ports dedicated ethernet SFP, twelve ports dedicated SFP+ 10GbE and two ports dedicated QSFP28 100Gbps (MLNX NIC). 


ClearFog CN9130 Base
(click images to enlarge)

SolidRun also released two other network-based devices last year. They are not part of the SolidWAN line but they are listed them for reference. The ClearFog CN9130 Base SBC and the ClearFog CN9130 Pro SBC feature a Marvel Octeon processor and other similar features. For complete details see the spec list below, refer to the previous LinuxGizmos post or just see the comparison table attached below.


 ClearFog CN9130 Pro and comparison table
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SolidWAN LX2160A include:

  • Processor System :
    • Single NXP 16x Arm Cortex A72 up to 2.0GHz 
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 32GB DDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD
    • 1x M.2/mSATA
  • Connectivity:
    • 8x Port dedicated Ethernet SFP 1GbE
    • 8x Port dedicated SFP+ 10GbE
    • 4x Port dedicated SFP+ 10Gbps (Intel NIC)
  • Other Features:
    • AES acceleration
    • Virtualization support
  • Power:
    • Max/Average Power 120W/70W
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 75°C (Industrial)

Specifications listed for the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A include:

  • Processor System :
    • Dual NXP 16x Arm Cortex-A72 up to 2.0GHz 
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual 32GB DDR4
    • Dual 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD
    • 1x M.2/mSATA
  • Connectivity:
    • 12x Port dedicated Ethernet SFP 1GbE
    • 12x Port dedicated SFP+ 10GbE
    • 2x Port dedicated QSFP28 100Gbps (MLNX NIC)
  • Other Features:
    • AES acceleration
    • Virtualization support
  • Power:
    • Max/Average Power 120W/70W
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 75°C (Industrial)

Specifications listed for ClearFog CN9130 Base SBC include:

  • Processor Supported:
    • Marvell OCTEON, Quad core Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.2GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM
    • 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • 1x SFP
  • Expansion:
    • 1x MikroBUS header
    • 1x Mini PCIe w/ SIM holder
    • 1x M.2
  • USB:
    • 1x MicroUSB
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • Indication LEDs,
    • User push buttons
    • RTC battery
  • Power:
    • 9V-32V
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C (Commercial) 
    • -40°C to 85°C (Industrial)
  • Dimensions:
    • 120 x 80x 30mm (Aluminum- enclosure)
    • 100 x 70mm (PCBA)

Specifications listed for the ClearFog CN9130 Pro SBC include:

  • Processor Supported:
    • Marvell OCTEON, Quad core Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.2GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB DDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Port dedicated Ethernet
    • 5x GbE Switched Ethernet RJ45 
    • 1x SFP
  • Expansion:
    • 1x MikroBUS header
    • 2x mSATA/Mini PCIe w/ SIM holder
    • 1x M.2
  • USB:
    • 1x MicroUSB
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • Indication LEDs,
    • User push buttons
    • RTC battery
    • JTAG header
    • Analog Audio/TDM module support
  • Power:
    • 9V-32V
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C (Commercial) 
    • -40°C to 85°C (Industrial)
  • Dimensions:
    • 255 x 105x 35mm (Aluminum- enclosure)
    • 225 x 100mm (PCBA)

 Further information

SolidRun didn’t provide details regarding price. For additional information refer to SolidRun’s online shop. Lastly, The CLEARFOG CN9130 BASE starts at $318 while the CLEARFOG CN9130 PRO is available for $348. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...