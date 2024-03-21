DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)Mar 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 79 views
DietPi, a lightweight and optimized software for single-board computers, has announced its latest update, version 9.2, released on March 16th, 2024. This new release introduces a range of enhancements and bug fixes, focusing on improving user experience and system stability.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.
These are the March updates for DietPi v9.2:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
Enhancements:
- NanoPi R4S Image Enhancement: This update brings significant improvements to the NanoPi R4S image, enhancing its performance and stability.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Banner: Now shows current RAM usage, a useful addition for monitoring system performance. Credits to @Andr3Carvalh0 for this implementation (MichaIng/DietPi!6844).
- DietPi-Software Improvements:
Key Bug fixes:
- NanoPi R4S: An issue with the Ethernet adapter disappearing after a soft reboot has been resolved.
- DietPi-Globals: Fixed a bug where concurrent script detection prevented script start.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: Resolved Wi-Fi and HDMI audio issues on Raspberry Pi systems, including a conflict with full KMS display driver.
Specific Software Fixes:
- PaperMC: Installation issues of Geyser and Floodgate plugins due to changed URLs and config syntax have been addressed.
- Nextcloud: An issue with MIME type serving of assets in the updated Nginx config was resolved, with a backport to v9.1.
- Home Assistant: Fixed a problem with core integrations on x86_64 and ARMv8 systems lacking a C++ compiler.
- IceCast/DarkIce and LXQt: Addressed service start failure and installation issues on specific systems.