DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)

DietPi, a lightweight and optimized software for single-board computers, has announced its latest update, version 9.2, released on March 16th, 2024. This new release introduces a range of enhancements and bug fixes, focusing on improving user experience and system stability.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the March updates for DietPi v9.2:

Enhancements:

NanoPi R4S Image Enhancement : This update brings significant improvements to the NanoPi R4S image, enhancing its performance and stability.

: This update brings significant improvements to the NanoPi R4S image, enhancing its performance and stability. DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Banner : Now shows current RAM usage, a useful addition for monitoring system performance. Credits to @Andr3Carvalh0 for this implementation (MichaIng/DietPi!6844).

: Now shows current RAM usage, a useful addition for monitoring system performance. Credits to @Andr3Carvalh0 for this implementation (MichaIng/DietPi!6844). DietPi-Software Improvements : Enhanced usability: dietpi-software list can now run concurrently with other instances and as a non-root user. Gogs/Gitea Support: Enhanced for SSH repository usage, with default setups now including necessary user configurations.

Key Bug fixes:

NanoPi R4S : An issue with the Ethernet adapter disappearing after a soft reboot has been resolved.

: An issue with the Ethernet adapter disappearing after a soft reboot has been resolved. DietPi-Globals : Fixed a bug where concurrent script detection prevented script start.

: Fixed a bug where concurrent script detection prevented script start. DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: Resolved Wi-Fi and HDMI audio issues on Raspberry Pi systems, including a conflict with full KMS display driver.

Specific Software Fixes: