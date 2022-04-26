Cincoze’s new industrial grade computers feature Intel’s latest gen processors and support GPU expansion

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Cincoze announced today their new series of ruggedized and compact computers designed for smart manufacturing applications. These computers offer support for several Intel latest generation processors. The GM-1000 and the GP-3000 series are capable of supporting one and two GPU respectively cards while the DS-1300 offers extensive industrial I/O interfaces.

The GM-1000 is a GPU computing platform that supports 1x MXM 3.1 GPU type A/B form factor. Its design is based on the Intel Coffee Lake processors (up to 8 cores) and it includes support for dual DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory (64GB max). The GPU system comes in a compact design (260 mm x 200 mm x 85 mm) optimized to operate in harsh environments (-40C to 70C).

Cincoze GM-1000 series front and back

(click images to enlarge)

On the other side, the GP-3000 is a standalone computer that is enabled to accommodate dual high-end GPU cards (250W 328mm full length GPUs). Its total power consumption is approximately 720W and its design is enabled to support Intel’s 8th/9th gen Xeon or Core (i3, i5 and i7)CPUs. Additionally, the platform supports two sets of DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM (128GB max). Cincoze claims that the GP-3000 has passed the MIL-STD-810 certification promulgated by the US department of defense to qualify for military applications.





Cincoze GP -3000 series

(click images to enlarge)

According to Cincoze, the DS-1300 series is optimized for manufacturing applications such as CNCs due to its flexible PCI/PCIe expansion slots with a 110W power supply. The platform is built around a 10th Gen Intel Xeon/Core CPU (up to 10 cores & 80W) and it provides two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (up to 128GB). This series also meets the MIL-STD0810 standard.





Cincoze DS-1300 series front and back

(click images to enlarge)

All these platforms support common interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, COM, etc. and they are compatible with Windows 10 and Linux. I compiled the most relevant specifications for each series since the peripherals featured are very extensive. These computer platforms support several additional Intel CPUs according to their datasheet, only a few of them were listed below just for reference.

Specifications listed for the GP-3000 include:

Processor: Supports 9th/8th Gen Intel Xeon Processor (35W / 65W / 80W) Intel C246 chipset Highest performance processors available: Intel Xeon E-2278GE 8 Cores (up to 4.7 GHz TDP 80W) Intel Xeon E-2176G 6 Cores (up to 4.7 GHz TDP 80W Intel Pentium G5400 2 Cores (up to 3.7 GHz TDP 58W) Intel Celeron G4900 2 Cores (up to 3.1 GHz TDP 54W)

Memory/storage: 2x DDR4-2666/2400 MHz SO-DIMM Sockets Supports ECC / non-ECC Type Up to 128 GB Xeon/i7/i5: Up to DDR4 2666MHz i3/Pentium/Celeron: Up to DDR4 2400MHz 4x 2.5″ Front Accessible SATA HDD/SSD Bay (SATA 3.0), 1x M.2 Key M 2280 Socket , support PCIe x4 NVMe SSD or SATA SSD (Gen3) Supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 10

Networking: 5x GbE LAN, RJ45

Graphics: Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics (Xeon/i7/i5/i3: UHD 630; Pentium/Celeron: UHD 610)

Display/Audio: 1x HDMI Connector (4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz) 1x DisplayPort Connector (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) 1x VGA Connector (1920 x 1200 @30Hz ) 1x Line-Out, Phone Jack 3.5mm 1x Mic-In, Phone Jack 3.5mm

I/O Interface: 2x RS-232/422/485 with Auto Flow Control (Supports 5V/12V), DB9 2x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2, Type A 4x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1, Type A

Expansion: Optional GPU Expansion Box 1 x PCIe x 4 + 1 x PCIe x 16 2 x PCIe x 16 (8 Lanes) + 1 x PCIe x 1 + 1 x PCIe x 4 2x Full-size Mini-PCIe Socket 1x M.2 Key E 2230 Socket, Supports Intel CNVi Module 1x M.2 Key M 2280 Socket, Support NVMe/SATA SSD 1x Universal Bracket 2x SIM Socket 7x Antenna Holes

Cincoze Modular Technology: CMI Interface: 1x High Speed CMI (Combined Multiple I/O) Interface 1x Low Speed CMI (Combined Multiple I/O) Interface CFM Interface: 1x CFM(Control Function Module) IGN Interface 1x CFM(Control Function Module) PoE Interface

Other: 2x Fan Kits Watchdog Timer (256 Levels System Reset) SuperCap Integrated for CMOS Battery Maintenance-free Operation Support 0.2sec Instant Reboot Technology

OS Support: Linux Win10

Power: 9-48 VDC, Single Power Source Over Voltage Protection (51~58V) Over Current Protection 30A ESD Protection +/-8kV (air), +/-4kV (contact) Surge Protection 2 kV

Operating temperature: 35W CPU: -40°C to 70°C 65W CPU: -40°C to 60°C 80W CPU: -40°C to 50°C

Dimensions: 105 x 195 x 370 mm





Cincoze GP-3000 series layout

(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the DS-1300 include:

Processor: Supports 9th/8th Gen Intel Xeon Processor (35W / 65W / 80W) Intel W480E chipset Highest performance processors available: Intel Xeon W-1270E 8 Cores (up to 4.8 GHz TDP 80W) Intel Core i9-10900E 10 Cores up to 4.7 GHz TDP 65W

Memory/storage: 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM Socket, up to 128GB ( Un-buffered and non-ECC) Xeon / i9 / i7 Processor Supports Up to 2933MHz i5 / i3 Processor Supports Up to 2666 MHz 1x 2.5″ Front Accessible SATA HDD/SSD Bay (SATA 3.0) 1x 2.5” Internal SATA HDD/SSD Bay (SATA 3.0) 3x mSATA Socket (SATA 3.0, shared by Mini-PCIe socket) 1x M.2 Key M Type 2280 Socket, supports PCIe x4 NVMe SSD or SATA SSD (SATA 3.0) Supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 10

Networking: 2x GbE LAN, RJ45

Graphics: Integrated Intel® UHD-630 Graphics

Display/Audio: 1x HDMI (4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz) 2x DisplayPort (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) 1x VGA (1920 x 1200 @60Hz ) 1x Line-Out, Phone Jack 3.5mm 1x Mic-In, Phone Jack 3.5mm

I/O Interface: 2x RS-232/422/485 with Auto Flow Control (Supports 5V/12V), DB9 2x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2, Type A 4x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1, Type A 2x 480Mbps USB 2.0, Type A 1x PS/2, 6 Pin Mini-DIN Female Connector

Expansion: 3x Full-size Mini-PCIe Socket 2x SIM Socket 2 x High Speed CMI Interface (optional) 2 x Low Speed CMI Interface (optional) 1 x CFM IGN Interface (optional)

Other: 1x External FAN Connector Watchdog Timer (256 Levels System Reset) Support 0.2sec Instant Reboot Technology

OS Support: Linux Win10

Power: 9-48 VDC, 3-pin Terminal Block Over Voltage Protection (51~58V) Over Current Protection 15A Surge Protection 2 kV

Operating temperature: 35W CPU: -40°C to 70°C 65W CPU: -40°C to 60°C 80W CPU: -40°C to 50°C

Dimensions: 227 x 261 x 88 mm





Cincoze DS-1300 series layout

(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the GM-1000 include:

Processor: Supports 9th/8th Gen Intel Xeon Processor (35W / 65W / 80W) Intel C246 chipset Highest performance processors available: Intel Xeon E-2278GE 8 Cores (up to 4.7 GHz TDP 80W) Intel Xeon E-2176G 6 Cores (up to 4.7 GHz TDP 80W Intel Pentium G5400 2 Cores (up to 3.7 GHz TDP 58W) Intel Celeron G4900 2 Cores (up to 3.1 GHz TDP 54W)

Memory/storage: 2x DDR4-2666/2400 MHz SO-DIMM Sockets Supports up to 64 GB (Un-buffered and non-ECC type) Xeon/i7/i5: Up to DDR4 2666MHz i3/Pentium/Celeron: Up to DDR4 2400MHz 2x SATA III (6Gbps) Front Accessible 2.5” HDD/SSD 3x mSATA Socket (SATA 3.0, shared by Mini-PCIe socket) 1x PCIe x4 M.2 Key M 2280 Socket, Supports NVMe SSD Supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 10

Networking: 2x GbE LAN Ports (Supports WoL, Teaming, Jumbo Frame & PXE), RJ45

Graphics: Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics

Display/Audio: 1x HDMI (4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz) 1x DisplayPort (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz) 1x DVI-I (VGA: 1920×1080 @ 60Hz; DVI-D: 1920 x1200 @ 60Hz) 1x Line-Out, Phone Jack 3.5mm 1x Mic-In, Phone Jack 3.5mm

I/O Interface: 4x RS-232/422/485 Ports w/ Auto Flow Control (Support 5V/12V), DB9 4x 10Gbps USB3.2 Gen2 Ports, Type-A 4x 5Gbps USB3.2 Gen1 Ports, Type-A

Expansion: 1x MXM Carrier Board Interface for MXM GPU Module Expansion 3x Full-size Mini-PCIe Sockets 1x M.2 2230 Socket (Key E), support Intel CNVi Module 2x SIM Socket 2x Antenna Holes 1x High Speed CMI Interface for I/O Expansion 1x Low Speed CMI Interface

Other: 1x External FAN Connector SuperCap Integrated for CMOS Battery Maintenance-free Operation Watchdog Timer (256 Levels System Reset) Support 0.2sec Instant Reboot Technology

OS Support: Linux Win10

Power: 9-48 VDC Single Power Source Over Voltage Protection (51~58V) Over Current Protection 30A Surge Protection 2 kV

Operating temperature: 35W CPU: -40°C to 70°C 65W CPU: -40°C to 60°C 80W CPU: -40°C to 50°C

Dimensions: 260 x 200 x 85 mm





Cincoze GP-3000 series layout

(click images to enlarge)

Further information

For information regarding pricing and documentation refer to Cincoze official website.