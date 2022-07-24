All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ATX board integrates 12th Gen Intel processors, dual 2.5GbE, quad-displays and 5G/LTE support

Jul 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 180 views

A few days ago, IBASE unveiled an ATX motherboard debuting the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The MBB-1000 supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, four SATA ports, eight USB 3.1 ports and several other peripherals.

The MBB-1000 motherboards feature an LGA 1700 socket compatible with the latest Intel’s Alder Lake processors that integrate up to 8 P-cores and E-cores. According to the product page, the chipsets supported will be the R680E, Q670E and the W680. See this link to see the chipsets comparison.

This motherboard provides four high speed DDR4-3200 ram sockets for a total capacity of 128GB. For storage, there is support for four SATA 3.0 and multiple expansion slots i.e. 1x PCI-E(x16), 2x PCI-E(x4), 1x PCI-E(x1), 2x PCI.


Block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, one M.2 B-Key supporting 5G/4G/LTE and one M.2 supporting CNVi used for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. 


MBB-1000 ATX motherboard interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

Lastly, the MBB-1000 ATX is enhanced with Intel’s Irix Xe GPU and it supports up to four independent displays. The HDMI 2.0b supports 4K resolution while the dual DP++ outputs support 8K resolution. The other display output is DVI-D via box header with 1920×1200 resolution.

 
MBB-1000 ATX motherboard 

Specifications listed for the MBB-1000 ATX motherboard include:

  • Processor Supported:
    • 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium/Celeron with Intel R680E/ Q670E/W680 PCH
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4x DDR4 3200MHz (up to 128GB)
    • 4x SATA 3.0
  • Display:
    • 2x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680×4320)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x DVI-D (up to 1920×1200)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S, HD Audio
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 1x M.2 E-Key supports CNVi
    • 1x M.2 B-Key supports 5G, 4G, LTE
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-Key supports NVMe with PCIe (x4)
    • 1x M.2 M-Key supports PCIe Gen 3.0 & SATA
    • 1x PCIe (x16), 2x PCIe (x4), 1xPCIe (x1)
    • 2x PCI
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps)
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps)
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1(5Gbps via box header)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (via pin header)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS232
    • 2x RS232/422/485
    • Digital I/O 4-in/3-out
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog Timer
    • iAMT, TPM 2.0
  • Power:
    • Power Consumption TBA
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • BIOS:
    • AMI
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 11, Win Server 2022
    • Linux Fedora, Ubuntu
  • Dimensions:
    • 305 x 244mm

 Further information

For information related to price and availability refer to the MBB-1000 product page. The drivers (video, audio, network, etc.) for this motherboard can also be found on the product page under the “Downloads” section. 

