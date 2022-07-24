ATX board integrates 12th Gen Intel processors, dual 2.5GbE, quad-displays and 5G/LTE support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

A few days ago, IBASE unveiled an ATX motherboard debuting the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The MBB-1000 supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, four SATA ports, eight USB 3.1 ports and several other peripherals.



The MBB-1000 motherboards feature an LGA 1700 socket compatible with the latest Intel’s Alder Lake processors that integrate up to 8 P-cores and E-cores. According to the product page, the chipsets supported will be the R680E, Q670E and the W680. See this link to see the chipsets comparison.

This motherboard provides four high speed DDR4-3200 ram sockets for a total capacity of 128GB. For storage, there is support for four SATA 3.0 and multiple expansion slots i.e. 1x PCI-E(x16), 2x PCI-E(x4), 1x PCI-E(x1), 2x PCI.