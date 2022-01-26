Alder Lake system features DDR5, six GbE ports, and 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2X2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Neousys unveiled two embedded PCs based on Intel’s 12th Gen S-series with up to 64GB DDR5-4800: The “Nuvo-9000” has up to 6x GbE with optional PoE+, 5x USB 3.2 Gen2 (including a 2×2 port), M.2 with PCIe Gen4, and up to 2x PCIe x16. There is also a smaller, fanless “Nuvo-9531.”



Neousys has announced two of the first embedded computers based on Intel’s 7nm 12th Gen Alder Lake processors. Both the PCIe x16 equipped Nuvo-9000 and more compact Nuvo-9531 use the high-end Alder Lake S-series processors.







Nuvo-9531 (left) and Nuvo-9000

Nuvo-9531 (left) and Nuvo-9000



The Nuvo-9000 and fanless Nuvo-9531 each offer the same 35W and 65W S-series choices, led by the top-of-the-line Core i9-12900E, which has 16 cores split into 8x Performance (P) and 8x Efficient (E) cores with a total of 24 threads. No clock rates are listed, but Intel says the i9-12900 offers Turbo modes of up to 5GHz (P) and 3.8GHz (E). Neousys also offers slightly slower, power-optimized TE models for all six SKUs, with the i9-12900TE topping out at Turbo rates of 4.8GHz (P) and 3.6GHz (E). The i9 chips provide 30MB of L3.

All the available SKUs ship with Intel UHD Graphics 770, which is based on the 32EU Iris Xe GPU architecture. Other options include the 12-core I7-12700E/TE, the hexa-core -5-12500E/TE, and the quad-core i3-12100E/TE. (See our Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake report for more details.)

The Neousys systems also incorporate Intel’s new 600 Series PCH platform controller hub, likely the 12th Gen specific Z690. This enables the Nuvo-9000 to supply an up to 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2×2 port. The Z690 chipset also supports PCIe Gen5/Gen4 and Wi-Fi 6E. The Nuvo-9000 and Nuvo-9531 each provide an M.2 slot with PCIe Gen4.

The Nuvo-9000, which follows earlier Nuvo-branded systems such as Neousys’ 9th Gen Coffee Lake based Nuvo-8240GC, is the first product we have seen with USB 3.2 Gen2X2. The only other Alder Lake embedded PC we have seen is Vecow’s S-series based ECX-3000, which offers up to 8x 2.5GbE LAN ports with 4x PoE+ or optional 2x 10GigE LAN ports. (The Nuvo-9000 provides 2x or 6x GbE and the Nuvo-9531 has 4x GbE.) OnLogic, meanwhile, is preparing an Alder Lake-S powered Karbon 800 Series with up to 14 LAN ports and PCIe Gen4 x16, but has yet to release many details.

Of all the advances offered by Alder Lake, Neousys places a special emphasis on its new systems’ support for up to 64GB (Nuvo-9000) or 32GB (Nuvo-9531) DDR5-4800 RAM. DDR5 is not available on the Vecow or OnLogic systems.



Nuvo-9000

The Nuvo-9000 is available in at least six SKUs that differ based on PCIe and GbE options. The single PCIe x16 (16-lane) “E” and single PCI “P” models measure 240 x 225 x 90mm. The dual PCIe x16 (8-lane) “DE” models measure 240 x 225 x 110.5mm.







Nuvo-9000, front and back

Nuvo-9000, front and back



Within each of these SKUs you get a choice of Nuvo-9002 models with 2x GbE ports and Nuvo-9006 with 6x GbE ports, all with screw-lock connectors and Intel vPro/ AMT 16.0 support. On the Nuvo-9006E, Nuvo-9006P, and Nuvo-9006DE, 4x of the 6x GbE ports support optional PoE+ PSE (802.3at) with a total power budget of 100W.

The PCIe and PCI slots are deployed using Neousys’ patented Cassette design, which “makes installing and replacing procedures easy.” The product page also mentions some Nuvo-9000LP models, which support one or two 2.5-inch, hot-swappable HDD/SSD trays instead of PCIe. All the models provide 2x internal 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID 0/1 support.

While the PCIe slots use PCIe Gen3, the Nuvo-6000 provides an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen4 x4, thereby supporting “the latest NVMe SSDs with disk read/ write speeds up to 7000 MB/s,” says Neousys. There is also an M.2 B-key 2242/3052 slot that can load up to 5G modules. A full-size mini-PCIe slot is also available along with dual SIM card slots.

The up to 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2x2 port is deployed via a Type-C connector with screw-lock. There are also 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 2x RS-232/422/485, and 2x RS-232 ports. (Note that the detail diagram below appears to conflict with these USB specs, which are the same on both the spec list and the announcement. The diagram instead shows 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 using standard A ports instead of Type-C.)







Nuvo-9000 detail view (note: USB ports are likely incorrect – see above)

(click image to enlarge)



A DisplayPort supports up to 4096 x 2304 resolution, and VGA and DVI-D ports support 1920 x 1200. An audio I/O jack is also on board.

Like Neousys’ Elkhart Lake powered POC-400, there is a Neousys MezIO expansion interface, which delivers computer signals, power rails, and control signals via a high-speed connector. Available MezIO modules include RS-232/422/485, isolated DIO, ignition power control, USB 3.2 Gen 1, GigE, PoE+, and storage.

The Nuvo-9000 is powered via an 8-48VDC terminal block, and there is a separate block for remote control and power LED output. Four LEDs are included. Wall-mounting is standard and DIN-rail mounting and a 160W adapter are optional.

The operating range is -25 to 70°C (35W SKUs) or -25 to 50°C (65W), both with 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. (The system appears to be fan cooled.) Vibration resistance complies with MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Category 4 and shock resistance with MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure I, Table 516.6-II. There are also EN 55032 & EN 55024 certifications.



Nuvo-9531

The Nuvo-9531 measures 212 x 165 x 63mm, about two-thirds the size of the Nuvo-9000. The fanless system is designed for limited-space installations such as in an autonomous mobile robot, robotic arm, or semiconductor equipment.







Nuvo-9531, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Nuvo-9531 detail view

Nuvo-9531 detail view



The Nuvo-9531 has the same Alder Lake-S options as the Nuvo-9000 but is limited to 32GB DDR5 via a single socket. The system has 4x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Dual displays are enabled via DP at 4096 x 2304 and VGA at 1920 x 1200, and an audio I/O jack is on board.Other features include a single, hot-swappable 2.5-inch HDD/SSD tray and 4-in/4-out isolated DIO. Expansion features include the same M.2 M-key 2280 socket with PCIe Gen4 x4 and NVMe that is provided for the Nuvo-9000. You also get an M.2 E-key 2230 socket for up to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) or a Google Edge TPU module. Dual full-size mini-PCIe slots offer internal SIM sockets.

The Nuvo-9531 is powered by an 8-48VDC terminal block with optional 120W adapter. Other features include 4x LEDs and optional DIN-rail mounting.

There is a -25 to 60°C range for both the 35W and 65W SKUs, although an optional fan is recommended for the latter. Humidity, shock, vibration, and EMC resistance are all the same as on the Nuvo-9000.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” Nuvo-9000 and Nuvo-9531. More information may be found in the Neousys announcement and this Nuvo-9000 and Nuvo-9531 launch page.

