Banana Pi Teases Open Source Router with Triductor TR6560+TR5220 Wi-Fi SoC

Banana Pi recently showcased a Mini router designed with the Triductor TR6560 along with TR5220 Wi-Fi System-on-Chip. Some key features of the Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini are its GbE LAN port and its GbE WAN port for wired connectivity.

This device shares a familiar form-factor with the previously launched Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router board from July 2023. However, it distinguishes itself by incorporating the TR6560 SoC in place of the previous MediaTek MT7986A SoC.

Triductor TR6560 — Dual core Arm Cortex A9 (up to 1.2G GHz)

The Wiki page mentions that the BPI-Wifi6 Mini comes equipped with an integrated 5GE PHY, one RGMII, and supports one RGMII expansion port to provide 1000Mbps network access capability and support for dual WAN (Wide Area Network) ports.