All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Banana Pi Teases Open Source Router with Triductor TR6560+TR5220 Wi-Fi SoC

Jan 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 217 views

Banana Pi recently showcased a Mini router designed with the  Triductor TR6560 along with TR5220 Wi-Fi System-on-Chip. Some key features of the Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini are its GbE LAN port and its GbE WAN port for wired connectivity.

This device shares a familiar form-factor with the previously launched Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router board from July 2023. However, it distinguishes itself by incorporating the TR6560 SoC in place of the previous MediaTek MT7986A SoC.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Triductor TR6560 — Dual core Arm Cortex A9 (up to 1.2G GHz)

The Wiki page mentions that the BPI-Wifi6 Mini comes equipped with an integrated 5GE PHY, one RGMII, and supports one RGMII expansion port to provide 1000Mbps network access capability and support for dual WAN (Wide Area Network) ports.


BananaPi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-Wi-Fi 6 Mini offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. With 2.4G 40MHz 2×2 and 5G 160MHz 2.2 DBDC Wi-Fi capabilities, it delivers fast and reliable wireless connectivity. It’s compatible with the latest Wi-Fi standard, IEEE 802.11ax, while also working with older standards like 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, accommodating a wide range of devices and achieving speeds up to 3Gbps.


Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini main features
(click image to enlarge)

For security, the BPI-Wifi6 Mini offers an array of encryption and decryption methods including WPA, WPA2, WPA3. Additionally, its M.2 Key B interface enables users to integrate USB 4G LTE or 5G NR capabilities.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 256MB DDR3
    • 256MB SPI NAND
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE WAN port
    • 1x 2G Antenna connector
    • 1x 2G/5G Antenna connector
    • 1x 5G Antenna connector
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 Key B slot
    • 1x Nano SIM slot
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB 3.0 por
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 1x Debug UART header
    • 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via USB Type C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 65 x 65mm

Further information

The Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini was first spotted on the Banana Pi’s official Twitter account, though the pricing details for this device remain undisclosed. For more information, customers can refer to the BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini Wiki page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...