Banana Pi Introduces Mini Router Board with 2x 2.5GbE ports

Jul 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 187 views

Banana Pi launched today, a mini router board built on the MediaTek MT7986 wireless networking System-on-Chip optimized for routers. The Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router Board also supports wireless connectivity and starts at ~$78.95.

 

The product announcement indicates that this new router board integrates the MediaTek Filogic 830 SoC with a 12nm process.

  • MT7986 (Filogic 830) 64-bit Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor (up to 2.0GHz); w/ Secure Boot, Arm TrustZone and Crypto Engine


BPI-R3 Mini Router Board top view
BPI-R3 Mini Router Board top view

As of now, the BPI-R3 is only available in a single configuration with 2GB of DDR4 SDRAM, 128MB of SPI NAND and 8GB of eMMC for storage. Additionally, the board includes a switch so the device can boot from NAND or eMMC.


BPI-R3 Mini Router w/ SSD (left) and 5G module (right)
(click image to enlarge)

The mini router is equipped with two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for high-speed data transfers and a Nano SIM slot for cellular connectivity as shown in the image below.


BPI-R3 Mini Router Board bottom view
BPI-R3 Mini Router Board bottom view

For documentation, Banana Pi has provided a link for their BPI-R3 Wiki pages which includes instructions to get started with OpenWRT.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router Board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2 GB DDR4 SDRAM
    • 128MB SPI NAND
    • 8GB eMMC onboard
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE Ethernet ports
    • Wi-Fi 6 4×4 2.4G Wi-Fi (MT7975N) + 4×4 5G Wi-Fi (MT7975P)
    • 1x Nano SIM slot
    • 1x 2G/5G Antenna connector
    • 1x 5G Antenna connector 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key-M PCIe interface (2230 NVMe SSD)
    • 1x M.2 Key-B (3052 USB 3.0 5GNR)
  • Other Features:
    • 3-pin Debug UART headers
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 6x Status LEDs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via USB Type C)

Further information

The Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router Board can currently be obtained from AliExpress for $78.95. See the product announcement for more details.

 

