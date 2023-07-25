Banana Pi Introduces Mini Router Board with 2x 2.5GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Banana Pi launched today, a mini router board built on the MediaTek MT7986 wireless networking System-on-Chip optimized for routers. The Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router Board also supports wireless connectivity and starts at ~$78.95.

The product announcement indicates that this new router board integrates the MediaTek Filogic 830 SoC with a 12nm process.

