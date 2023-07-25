Banana Pi Introduces Mini Router Board with 2x 2.5GbE ports

Banana Pi Introduces Mini Router Board with 2x 2.5GbE portsJul 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 187 views
Banana Pi launched today, a mini router board built on the MediaTek MT7986 wireless networking System-on-Chip optimized for routers. The Banana Pi BPI-R3 Mini Router Board also supports wireless connectivity and starts at ~$78.95.
The product announcement indicates that this new router board integrates the MediaTek Filogic 830 SoC with a 12nm process.
- MT7986 (Filogic 830) — 64-bit Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor (up to 2.0GHz); w/ Secure Boot, Arm TrustZone and Crypto Engine