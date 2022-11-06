Wi-Fi 6 mesh router supports up to 150 devices

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Synology launched this week a Wi-Fi 6 router with transmission rates up to 600Mbps (2.4 GHz) and up to 2400Mbps (5 GHz). The WRX560 router features one 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port, one Gigabit WAN and up to three Gigabit LAN ports.

The WRX560’s datasheet mentions that this product features a Quad-core processor (Up to 1.4GHz) along with 512 MB DDR4, but it doesn’t specify the model.

As seen below, the networking interface offers one Gigabit WAN port, one 2.5 GbE configurable WAN/LAN port and up to three Gigabit LAN ports.