Wi-Fi 6 mesh router supports up to 150 devices

Nov 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 56 views

Synology launched this week a Wi-Fi 6 router with transmission rates up to 600Mbps (2.4 GHz) and up to 2400Mbps (5 GHz). The WRX560 router features one 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port, one Gigabit WAN and up to three Gigabit LAN ports.

The WRX560’s datasheet mentions that this product features a Quad-core processor (Up to 1.4GHz) along with 512 MB DDR4, but it doesn’t specify the model. 

As seen below, the networking interface offers one Gigabit WAN port, one 2.5 GbE configurable WAN/LAN port and up to three Gigabit LAN ports.

 
WRX560 specs
(click image to enlarge)

Other peripherals seen are a few status LEDs, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 on the side of the router and a power port (100V – 240V AC).    

The product page mentions that the WRX560 can be added into mesh configurations with other Synology routers under the same Wi-Fi name to improve coverage.

   
5.9 GHz band support
(click image to enlarge)

The WRX560 offers the Safe Access package which offers capabilities for parental controls, internet filtering, time quota and track usage. 

The company also provides advanced networking features through their Synology Router Manager i.e. VPN Plus, traffic management, VLAN network segmentation and a mobile app to manage the WRX560.

WRX560 additional features
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Router WRX560 include: 

  • Connectivity:
    • 1x WAN RJ45 port 
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN port (Dual WAN)
    • 3x Gigabit RJ45 LAN ports 
    • Simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/600Mbps, (5GHz/2400Mbps)
  • Antenna:
    • 4×4 MIMO high-performance internal antenna (5 GHz)
    • 2×2 MIMO high-performance internal antenna (2.4 GHz)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5V, 0.9A power output)
  • Encryption:
    • WPA/WPA2-Personal, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2/WPA3-Personal, WPA3-Personal/Enterprise, Wi-Fi Enhanced Open (OWE)
  • Other Features:
    • Wi-Fi MAC address filter (Max MAC filters 64, Max devices per MAC 256)
    • Operating modes – Wireless router, Wireless AP
    • DHCP – Server/client mode, client list, MAC address reservation (Max 500)
  • Power:
    • 100 V to 240 V AC
    • 10.80 W (Access)
    • 7.94 W (Idle)
  • Dimensions:
    • 233 x 194 x 66 mm

 Further information

Synology has listed several distributors around the world, see this page for more info. For U.S customers, the WRX560 is available for $219.99 on Newegg.com and Amazon.com

LinuxGizmos related posts:

