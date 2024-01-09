(Updated) Banana Pi introduces SenaryTech SN3680 based SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Banana Pi’s new SBC board features the SenaryTech SN3680 SoC which combines a quad-core CPU, 6.75 TOPS NPU and a GE9920 GPU. The BPI-M6 also provides 4Kp60 display support, 1x GbE port, and optional wireless connectivity.

The BPI-M6 mirrors the Raspberry Pi SBC design, however it’s powered by the Synaptics VS680 SoC which is populated on the back of the board as in the image below.

