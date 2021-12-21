10GbE shows up on Linux router board and M.2 module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Wallys announced a “DR8072 V01” router board that runs Linux on a 2.2GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072A and offers 802.11ax, mini-PCIe, 4x GbE, and 10GbE SFP and copper ports. Meanwhile, Innodisk unveiled the world’s first 10GbE M.2 module.



Over the last year we have seen 2.5GbE and to a lesser extent 10GbE ports extend their reach in embedded systems. Now, Wallys (or Wally’s) has announced a Linux router board with dual 10GbE ports and Innodisk has announced the Linux-compatible “EGPL-T10,” which it bills as the world’s first 10GbE M.2 module (see farther below).

Wallys’ DR8072 V01 board follows its DR8072A, which similarly runs OpenWrt and other Linux distributions on the 2.2GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072A. The SoC is equipped with dual-band, 4×4 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) for 8x streams at up to 2475 Mbps. The main difference in the boards is that the new V01 model provides dual 10GbE ports instead of dual 2.5GbE ports







DR8072 V01 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The IPQ8072A “Hawkeye” SoC is the lowest-end model in the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1200 Platform , which ranges up to a 12 spatial stream IPQ8078. The SoCs offer a faster 2.2GHz clock rate than the IPQ6000 series, which is found on Wallys boards such as the IPQ6010 based DR-6018-S , the IPQ6018 powered DR6018 , and IPQ6000 based DR6000 mesh router.

The DR8072 V01 is equipped with 512MB of 16-bit DDR4-2400 with an option for up to 2GB. You also get 8MB NOR and 256MB NAND flash, with an option to upgrade to 1GB NAND. Like the earlier model, it provides 4x 1GbE and 2x USB 3.0 ports. One 10GbE interface uses a standard RJ45 copper port and the other has an optical SFP cage.

There are 8x U.FL antenna mounts to support the up to 8x WiFi connections. A mini-PCIe Gen3 slot is also available, although the detail view calls it an M.2. The DR8072A offers serial and JTAG connectors, 2x LEDs, a 12VDC jack, and a software reset button. The board has a -20 to 70ºC operating range.



Innodisk EGPL-T101 10GbE M.2 module

Innodisk announced the world’s first 10GbE M.2 module and the smallest and lowest-power 10GbE expansion solution on the market. The EGPL-T101 uses an M.2 2280 form factor and is built around a Marvell AQtion Ethernet Controller with backward compatibility down to 10/100 Ethernet.







Innodisk EGPL-T101 (left) and connected to daughter board



The module, which we saw on EENews Embedded , supports applications including machine vision in industrial applications, high-throughput network data transmission, high-resolution imaging for surveillance, and low-latency for gaming. The module supports x2/x1 PCI Express with Gen3/Gen2 and uses a 30μ” golden finger and high-speed shielding cable to connect to a 31.75 x 28 x 17.7mm daughter board with an RJ45 port.

The EGPL-T101 supports a 0 to 55°C range and offers 5G vibration and 50G shock resistance. Compliances are listed at EN61000-4-2 (ESD) Air-15kV, Contact-8kV. The module supports Linux 3.10 and later and Windows 10 and later.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DR8072 V01. More information may be found on Wallys’ product page.

The EGPL-T101 M.2 module will ship later this month. More information may be found on Innodisk’s announcement and product page.

