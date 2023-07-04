Orange Pi launches low-cost Zero 3 board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Orange Pi launched today a single board computer board with a small form-factor based on the Allwinner H618 64-bit processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The Orange Pi Zero 3 is equipped with one Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE support, various GPIOs and Wi-Fi/BT 5.0 connectivity.



This Orange Pi board comes in a similar form-factor (50 x 55mm) as the WuKong Board H3 Zero covered in June, except the former integrates an Allwinner H618 chip instead of the Allwinner H3 from the latter board.

