Orange Pi launches low-cost Zero 3 board

Jul 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 361 views

Orange Pi launched today a single board computer board with a small form-factor based on the Allwinner H618 64-bit processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The Orange Pi Zero 3 is equipped with one Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE support, various GPIOs and Wi-Fi/BT 5.0 connectivity.

This Orange Pi board comes in a similar form-factor (50 x 55mm) as the WuKong Board H3 Zero covered in June, except the former integrates an Allwinner H618 chip instead of the Allwinner H3 from the latter board. 

  • Allwinner H618 Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz); Mali G31 MP2 GPU; w/ OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 support


Allwinner H618 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Memory and storage options are flexible, allowing users to choose from 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. For storage, the Orange Pi Zero 3 supports MicroSD cards and comes with a 16MB SPI Flash.

When it comes to display options, the Orange Pi Zero 3 provides a single Micro HDMI port that supports resolutions up to 4K at 60fps.


Orange Pi Zero 3 pinout
(click images to enlarge)

Wireless connectivity includes support for built-in WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The new Orange Pi board also supports up to 1000M Ethernet unlike the Wukong board H3 Zero that only supports up to 100M ethernet.

The Orange Pi Zero 3 provides a range of I/O interfaces, including a 26x GPIOs header, a 13x GPIOs header, and a 3-pin Debug TTL UART. Additionally, it features one USB 2.0 port (two from the expansion board) and a USB type-C port (5V/3A) to power the board.

 
Orange Pi Zero 3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For OS support, the company indicates that they will provide support for Android 12 TV, Debian 11/12, Ubuntu 22.04/20.04. Refer to the Orange Pi GitHub repository and their Wiki pages.

The AliExpress site advertises the board with 1GB RAM for $14.90 and $25.00 for the 4GB variant. Amazon lists the Orange Pi Zero 3 with 1GB RAM starting at $17.99 and the 4GB model for $28.99.

