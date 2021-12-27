Orange Pi 3 slims down in new LTS version

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

A $35 “Orange Pi 3 LTS” SBC has arrived that runs Linux or Android 9 on a quad -A53 Allwinner H6 and supplies 2GB LPDDR3, 8GB eMMC, WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI 2.0a, USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 26-pin GPIO.



In an era of chip and component shortages, the trend of new community backed SBCs adding more features at lower cost than its predecessors has been sidetracked. In a market where SBC prices are rising and you where you may not be able to receive a Raspberry Pi 4 before 2023, competitors can get by with a little fine-tuning. Shenzhen Xunlong has done just that by replacing the Orange Pi 3 with a smaller, slightly cheaper, but less feature-rich Orange Pi 3 LTS. The mini-PCIe slot is gone and there are fewer USB ports.







Orange Pi 3 LTS





The LTS model sells for $35 with 2GB LPDDR3 and 8GB eMMC at AliExpress and Amazon. The 1GB version is no longer available. The price is the same as the original Orange Pi 3 with 2GB and no eMMC, although a year ago when we were checking prices for our 2021 hacker board catalog , the lowest price we found for the 2GB/no eMMC model was $43.30. The LTS appears to replace the original, as it no longer appears to be available on AliExpress, and the Amazon shopping page lacks a price or shopping link.

The Orange Pi 3 LTS shrinks from 90 × 64mm to a Raspberry Pi like 85 x 56mm. Instead of the USB hub driven 4x USB 3.0 ports and single USB 2.0 port there is a single USB 3.0 and dual USB 2.0 ports. A USB Type-C input replaces both the DC jack and micro-USB OTG port.

As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the LTS model, the loss of the mini-PCIe slot is no big whoop since it “never really worked well due to a botched implementation in the SoC.” The only other hardware difference is that an Allwinner AW859A has replaced the Ampak AP6256, which similarly furnishes 802.11ac with BT 5.0.







Orange Pi 3 LTS detail view





As before, there are GbE and 4K-ready HDMI 2.0a ports plus an A/V jack, mic input, 26-pin GPIO, IR, and on the back of the board, a microSD slot. Android support has improved to Android 9, and there are Armbian with Ubuntu 20.04 and Debian 11 images . This is an open spec board that will soon be supported with schematics and other open hardware resources.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 3 LTS include:

Processor — Allwinner H6 (4x Cortex-A53); ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU with OpenGL ES3 and DirectX 11

Memory — 2GB LPDDR3 RAM

Storage — microSD slot; 8GB eMMC

Wireless – Ampak AW859A module with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0; antenna

Networking — 10/100/1000Mbit Ethernet port

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a with audio and HDCP 2.2 output 3.5mm audio output jack with CVBS AV Mic input

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port 2x USB 2.0 host ports USB Type-C port for power input Serial debug UART with ground 26-pin GPIO expansion connector with I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIOs

Other features — IR receiver; power and status LEDs

Power – 5V/3A via USB Type-C; PMU; power button

Weight — 45 g

Dimensions — 90 × 64mm

Operating system — Android 9.0; Ubuntu and Debian images



Further information

The Orange Pi 3 LTS is available for $35 at AliExpress and Amazon. More information may be found on the Orange Pi project’s Orange Pi 3 LTS product page.

