DFRobot reveals RK3308 SBC for Python programming

Today, DFRobot launched a small single-board computer that combines the Rockchip RK3308 quad-core processor with a RISC-V 32-bit coprocessor. The open source Unihiker is equipped with multiple built-in sensors and it can be programmed with Python and other Open source programming languages.

According to the Wiki pages, the Unihiker features the following two processors:

