DFRobot reveals RK3308 SBC for Python programming
Today, DFRobot launched a small single-board computer that combines the Rockchip RK3308 quad-core processor with a RISC-V 32-bit coprocessor. The open source Unihiker is equipped with multiple built-in sensors and it can be programmed with Python and other Open source programming languages.
According to the Wiki pages, the Unihiker features the following two processors:
- RK3308 – Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.2GHz); 512MB DDR3
- GD32VF103C8T6 – RISC-V 32-bit processor (up to 108MHz); 64KB Flash, 32KB SRAM