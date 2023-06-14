All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DFRobot reveals RK3308 SBC for Python programming

Jun 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 175 views

Today, DFRobot launched a small single-board computer that combines the Rockchip RK3308 quad-core processor with a RISC-V 32-bit coprocessor. The open source Unihiker is equipped with multiple built-in sensors and it can be programmed with Python and other Open source programming languages.   

According to the Wiki pages, the Unihiker features the following two processors: 

  • RK3308Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.2GHz); 512MB DDR3
  • GD32VF103C8T6RISC-V 32-bit processor (up to 108MHz); 64KB Flash, 32KB SRAM


Unihiker block diagram
Unihiker is a fully-featured and user-friendly single-board computer equipped with a 2.8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capabilities. It incorporates a light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone, along with a built-in co-processor that facilitates communication with a wide range of analog, digital, I2C, UART, and SPI sensors and actuators..

   
Unihiker pinout
The  specification page indicates that the SBC includes a 4-pin I2C connector, an edge connector compatible with the micro:bit platform (1x I2C, 1x UART, 2x SPI, 6x 12-bit ADC, 5x 10-bit PWM) and a 3-pin I/O connector with support for 3x 10-PWM and 2x 12-bit ADC.

The Wiki pages also mention that the Unihiker comes with “a Linux operating system based on Debian and various built-in features, which will be upgraded from time to time.”

Additionally, DFRobot has compiled various graphical Python tutorials (block-based) to interface with board peripherals. See the demo above for more details.

   
Unihiker peripherals
Specifications listed for the Unihiker include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Bluetooth 4.0/Wi-Fi 2.4G (RTL8723DS)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2.8” Touch screen display (w/ 240 x 320 resolution)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Gravity 3-pin & 4-pin port
    • 1x Edge connector
    • 1x LED, 3x User buttons
    • 1x Buzzer, 1x Capacitive silicon microphone
    • 1x Light Sensor (PT0603 photosensitive triode) 
    • 1x Accelerometer Sensor + 1x Gyroscope Sensor (ICM20689)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB-A port
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 51.6 x 83 x13mm

Further information

The Unihiker single board computer is available for $79.90 on the DFRobot online store. 

