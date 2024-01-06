All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

MRD5165 Eagle Kit Targets Autonomous Aerial Robotics with Qualcomm Technology

Jan 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 SoC, is tailored for intelligent, low-energy IoT-enabled autonomous systems. It features an integrated AI engine and advanced computer vision, presented in a modular design that separates the flight control unit from video processing components. This design caters to a wide range of users, from developers to hobbyists, facilitating building custom aerial robots.

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit is built on a robust platform, featuring an Octa-Core Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU clocked at 2.84 GHz, ensuring efficient processing and it incorporates the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for graphics performance. The platform also includes the Qualcomm Hexagon 698 DSP for advanced digital signal processing, alongside the Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Processing Engine, which enhances image and video processing capabilities. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Additionally, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 665 VPU and Qualcomm Adreno 995 DPU, further enhancing its video and display processing power. This combination of components makes the kit highly capable for demanding tasks in various applications.


MRD 5165 Eagle Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit supports up to six cameras via MIPI CSI Ports, including a 4-lane MIPI-CSI main camera, four tracking cameras, a ToF or depth camera, and an HDMI input camera. Enhanced with depth-map, HDR, and face-detection accelerators, it offers video encoding up to 4K120 and 8K30, making it ideal for advanced visual analytics.

Equipped with an array of expansion capabilities and sophisticated sensors, the flight controller provides PCIe connectors for controller cards and wireless modules, DCAN for GPS and telemetry, and SPI/I2C interfaces for added sensors. Key onboard sensors include an Inertial Measurement Unit, barometer, and magnetometer, providing comprehensive data for precise operation.

There are also diverse connectivity options offered including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G/LTE, and a specialized GBE port for high-speed wired networking, along with customizable module support for tailored solutions.


MRD 5165 Eagle Kit interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Mistral Solutions highlights that their MRD5165 Eagle Kit utilizes VSLAM technology to navigate intricate environments, offering precise, real-time positioning crucial for diverse autonomous operations. The kit facilitates custom radio integration for communication customization and complies with NDAA security standards.


MRD 5165 Eagle Kit software package
(click image to enlarge)

The company also mentions that the Eagle kit is pre-equipped with a comprehensive software suite, including Ubuntu Core and the ROS framework, providing a solid foundation for development. It also includes Qualcomm’s Vision and Robotics SDK, offering advanced tools and libraries tailored for vision and robotics applications, further enhancing its capabilities in these areas.


MRD5165 Eagle Kit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MRD5165 Eagle Kit include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR5 (PoP)
    • 128GB UFS3.1 memory
  • Camera:
    •  6x MIPI CSI Ports
  • Display:
    • USB Type-C (ALT+DP Mode)
  • Connectivity:
    • On-Board Wi-Fi 6
    • BT 5.2/BLE
    • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Expansion:
    • SD v3.0 4-bit for SD card
    • 2x Nano SIM slots
    • PCIe for NVMe Controller
  • Sensors:
    • IMU
    • Magnetometer
    • Barometer
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x Telemetry Header
    • 2x GPS Header
    • 2x ADC and SPKT Header
    • 2x CAN Header
    • HMI Header
    • PWM Header
    • Power Sense Header
  • USB:
    • USB Host Port
    • USB Device Port
  • Debug:
    • Serial Console (via Micro USB)
    • JTAG Interface
  • Other Features:
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25℃ to 85℃
  • Power:
    • 12V to 36V (12V@5A max)
  • Mechanical:
    • 45 x 54mm (MRD5165 SoM)
    • 115 x 62mm (MRD5165 Eagle Board)
    • 93 x 62mm (MRD5165 Flight Control Unit)
    • 115 x 62mm (MRD5165 Flight Daughter Board)

Further information

Available for purchase at $1,498.00 on the MISTRAL Solutions website, the MRD5165 Eagle Kit is set to start shipping in late February 2024.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...