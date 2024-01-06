MRD5165 Eagle Kit Targets Autonomous Aerial Robotics with Qualcomm Technology

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 SoC, is tailored for intelligent, low-energy IoT-enabled autonomous systems. It features an integrated AI engine and advanced computer vision, presented in a modular design that separates the flight control unit from video processing components. This design caters to a wide range of users, from developers to hobbyists, facilitating building custom aerial robots.

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit is built on a robust platform, featuring an Octa-Core Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU clocked at 2.84 GHz, ensuring efficient processing and it incorporates the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for graphics performance. The platform also includes the Qualcomm Hexagon 698 DSP for advanced digital signal processing, alongside the Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Processing Engine, which enhances image and video processing capabilities.

Additionally, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 665 VPU and Qualcomm Adreno 995 DPU, further enhancing its video and display processing power. This combination of components makes the kit highly capable for demanding tasks in various applications.