Waveshare’s New Pan-Tilt Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 4B/5 boards

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.

The module features a 2-DoF (Degree of Freedom) expandable pan-tilt mechanism and is equipped with TTL serial bus servos that provide a torque of 30kg.cm at 12V. The horizontal Pan axis of the module is capable of rotating up to ±180°, enabling a total rotational range of 360°. In contrast, the vertical Tilt axis has a rotation range extending from -45° to 90°. These specifications indicate the module’s capacity for both high-torque output and a wide range of movement.