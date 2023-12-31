All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Waveshare’s New Pan-Tilt Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 4B/5 boards

Dec 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 76 views

Waveshare has released a new camera module, named the 360° Omnidirectional High-Torque 2-Axis Expandable Pan-Tilt Camera Module. This module represents an advancement in camera technology, featuring a range of rotational capabilities and a high-torque mechanism. It is designed to cater to applications in robotics and DIY projects, and is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and 5.

The module features a 2-DoF (Degree of Freedom) expandable pan-tilt mechanism and is equipped with TTL serial bus servos that provide a torque of 30kg.cm at 12V. The horizontal Pan axis of the module is capable of rotating up to ±180°, enabling a total rotational range of 360°. In contrast, the vertical Tilt axis has a rotation range extending from -45° to 90°. These specifications indicate the module’s capacity for both high-torque output and a wide range of movement.

2-axis pan tilt camera module dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The module is equipped with advanced joint sensors, featuring a 12-bit 360° magnetic encoder for joint angle sensing, enabling positioning and movement control. Additionally, it boasts wide compatibility and control options, supporting Raspberry Pi 4B and 5, and is managed via a general driver board for robots.

To enhance user experience, it offers cross-platform web application support, facilitating easy control through mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Featuring an OV5647 5MP 160 ultra wide-angle lens, the camera offers the versatility of both rolling and global shutter functions, enabling broad area coverage. An integrated LED fill light is included to facilitate improved image capture under low-light conditions.

   
2-axis pan tilt camera module + servo
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that Waveshare might provide a demo to demonstrate the capabilities of the device such as real-time video transmission, resolution configuration, zoom, face detection, motion detection, photo taking, and video recording. The Wiki is located here it seems to be a work in progress.

Additionally, the module supports easy expansion and integration into various projects, as it comes with a Picatinny rail and a 1/4 screw, enhancing its versatility for a wide range of applications.


Waveshare 2-axis pan tilt camera module RPI compatibility
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the 2-axis pan tilt camera module include:

  • Degrees of Freedom:
    • 2 DoF
  • Drive Method:
    • TTL Serial bus servo
  • Servo Rotation Speed:
    • 40 rpm
  • Joint Angle Sensor:
    • 12-bit 360° magnetic encoder
  • Servo Torque:
    • 30kg.cm @12V
  • Joint Feedback Information :
    • Servo status, Servo voltage, Servo current
    • Servo temperature, Servo working mode
    • Joint angle, Joint load, Rotation speed, 
  • Wired Control Mode:
    • USB, UART
  • Host Support:
    • Raspberry Pi 4B, Raspberry Pi 5
  • LED Power:
    • <1.5W
  • Mechanical:
    • 441g

Further information

This 2-axis pan tilt camera module is advertised for $109.99 on the Waveshare online store. 

