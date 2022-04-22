Kontron new series of motherboards ship with Intel’s latest 12th Gen processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Germany based Kontron, announced this week their new series of µATX motherboards that feature the 12th Gen Intel series processors (LGA1700 w/ 125W TDP) and Intel Pentium/Celeron processors. These devices are enabled to handle DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen5 and Intel’s latest LAN gen with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet.

All the motherboards presented in this article come equipped with 2x M 2 connectors, integrated Intel TPM 2.0 (Win 11) and are robust enough to perform continuously in a 24/7 work environment.

The K3841-Q µATX is an industrial grade motherboard designed with Intel Q670 chipset. This board supports multiple Intel 12th gen processors (i3-i9) and also Intel Pentium/Celeron series. Interfaces supported by this board include 2x I225 (2.5Gbit Ethernet), 1x Intel 219LM Premium (1.0 Gbit Ethernet), 4x COM ports, 4x PCIe and 7x USB ports. According to Kontron, these boards are suitable for medical, banking, industrial automation and video surveillance products.





K3841-Q µATX top view and side view

Similarly, the K3842-Q μATX supports the same processors as the K3841-Q μATX. Unlike the previous board, this one offers support for Intel Optane memory. Intel Optane memory is an acceleration solution that improves responsiveness for tasks such as booting up, searching files, saving large files and launching applications. Other relevant features include PCI Express x16, 1x Gbit LAN, 4x 4K DisplayPort and several USB ports. Kontron recommends these boards for image processing, higher-end desktop PCs and semi-industrial applications.





K3842-Q µATX top view and side view

Finally, the K3843-B µATX is a motherboard that supports the same family of Intel processors, but it comes with a B660 business chipset. It provides extensive connectivity with 4xPCI Express Gen5, 2x M.2, 4x USB3.2, 1x COM and 4x DisplayPort. Kontron ensures this model is suitable for commercial PCs due to their cost effectiveness.





K3843-B µATX top view and side view

Specifications for the K3841-Q motherboard include:

Processor System: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 / i7 / i5 / i3 Processor Series Intel® Pentium/Celeron® processor series Intel® Q670E Chipset

Memory/storage: 4x DDR4-4800 DIMM Sockets up to 128 Gbyte, Dual Channel, non-ECC 4x SATA III 600 Interface (up to 6GBit/s) 2x M.2 2230/2242/2280 (Key-M, PCIe/NVME SSD modules), including NVME RAID support 1x M.2 2230 ((Key-E, WLAN/Bluetooth modules, incl. CNVi support) PCIe x16: 1x 16 lanes, Gen5/1x 4 lanes, Gen4 PCIe x1: 1x Gen3, “open slot”/1x Gen4, “closed slot”

Networking: Intel® i219LM with 10/100/1000 MBit/s Intel® i225LM with 10/100/1000/2500 MBit/s

Graphics/Display: Intel® UHD Graphics 7xx (depends on installed processor) 4x DPP V1.4a VGA output possible via optional VGA extension card

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear I/O, Type-A) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear I/O, Type-C) 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (rear I/O, Type-A) 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (by header) 2x USB 2.0 (by header) 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (internal Type-A) 1x USB 2.0 (internal Type-A)

Expansion: 8x Bit GPIO

Other features: 5.1 channel HD Audio Codec TPM 2.0 RTC integrated 4x PWM fan (CPU/3 x System)

OS: Win10, Win10 IoT, Windows Server, Win11 Linux-64

Power: ATX (Multirail) plus 8-pin socket (12V for CPU)

Operating temperature: 0 to 60°C

Dimensions: 243.8 x 243.8 mm







K3841-Q µATX socket diagram

Specifications for the K3842-Q motherboard include:

Processor System: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 / i7 / i5 / i3 Processor Series Intel® Pentium/Celeron® processor series Intel® Q670E Chipset

Memory/storage: 4x DDR4-4800 DIMM Sockets up to 128 Gbyte, Dual Channel, non-ECC 4x SATA III 600 Interface (up to 6GBit/s) 2x M.2 2230/2242/2280 (Key-M, PCIe/NVME SSD modules), including NVME RAID support 1x M.2 2230 ((Key-E, WLAN/Bluetooth modules, incl. CNVi support) PCIe x16: 1x 16 lanes, Gen5/1x 4 lanes, Gen4 PCIe x1: 1x Gen3, “open slot”/1x Gen4, “closed slot”

Networking: Intel® i219LM with 10/100/1000 MBit/s Intel® i225LM with 10/100/1000/2500 MBit/s

Graphics/Display: Intel® UHD Graphics 7xx (depends on installed processor) 4x DPP V1.4a VGA output possible via optional VGA extension card

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear I/O, Type-A) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear I/O, Type-C) 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (rear I/O, Type-A) 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (by header) 2x USB 2.0 (by header) 1x USB 2.0 (internal Type-A) 1x RS232 (rear I/O)

Expansion: 8x Bit GPIO

Other features: 5.1 channel HD Audio Codec TPM 2.0 RTC integrated 4x PWM fan (CPU/3 x System)

OS: Win10, Win11 Linux-64

Power: ATX (Multirail) plus 8-pin socket (12V for CPU)

Operating temperature: 0 to 60°C

Dimensions: 243.8 x 243.8 mm







K3842-Q µATX socket diagram

Specifications for the K3843-B motherboard include:

Processor System: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 / i7 / i5 / i3 Processor Series Intel® Pentium/Celeron® processor series Intel® B660 Chipset

Memory/storage: 4x DDR4-4800 DIMM Sockets up to 128 Gbyte, Dual Channel, non-ECC 4x SATA III 600 Interface (up to 6GBit/s) 2x M.2 2280 (Key-M, PCIe/NVME SSD modules) PCIe x16: 1x 16 lanes, Gen5/1x 4 lanes, Gen4 PCIe x1: 1x Gen3, “open slot”/1x Gen4, “closed slot”

Networking: Intel® i219LM with 10/100/1000 MBit/s

Graphics/Display: Intel® UHD Graphics 7xx (depends on installed processor) 4x DPP V1.4a VGA output possible via optional VGA extension card

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (rear I/O, Type-A) 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (rear I/O, Type-A) 2x USB 2.0 (rear I/O, Type-A) 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (by header) 2x USB 2.0 (by header) 1x RS232 (rear I/O)

Expansion: 8x Bit GPIO

Other features: 5.1 channel HD Audio Codec TPM 2.0 RTC integrated 2x PWM fan (CPU/3 x System)

OS: Win10, Win11 Linux-64

Power: ATX (Multirail) plus 8-pin socket (12V for CPU)

Operating temperature: 10 to 50°C

Dimensions: 243.8 x 243.8 mm







K3843-B µATX top view and side view

Further information

Kontron expressed that these boards will be available soon, although they didn’t reveal the price for any of them. For more information, refer to the Kontron website.