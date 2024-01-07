All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orbbec’s Latest AI-Driven Camera with PoE priced at $479.99

Jan 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views

The Gemini 2 XL, Orbbec’s latest addition to 3D vision technology, is engineered for a variety of robotic and AI-driven applications. This camera excels in providing accurate and dependable data in diverse lighting environments, from absolute darkness to bright outdoor conditions.

Equipped with a global shutter for both RGB and IR cameras, it ensures high-quality, blur-free images. The camera boasts a wide FoV, with 91° horizontally and 66° vertically, facilitating comprehensive scene coverage. The depth data output ranges from 0.4m to a far-reaching 20m, making it adept for diverse applications.

Gemini 2XL interfaces
The camera operates on an Infrared Enhanced Stereo technology with a baseline of 100mm, ensuring depth accuracy. It includes a 6 DoF Internal IMU with a frequency range of 50-2,000Hz, providing valuable orientation and movement data. The product also supports a range of operating modes like Unbinned Dense Default for high accuracy and Binned Sparse Default for low power consumption.

Power efficiency is another key aspect since the device consumes less than 6W on average under DC power. This camera additionally features versatile connectivity options, including USB 2.0 Type-C and Gigabit Ethernet, enhancing its ease of integration into various systems.


Gemini 2XL FoV
The Orbbec’s SDK offers a versatile and modular platform, facilitating straightforward camera setup and operation. Compatible with both Linux and Windows, it provides a comprehensive suite of APIs that support various functions including camera access, device configuration, data stream management, and processing.

Additionally, the SDK enables efficient viewing, RGB-D registration, and frame synchronization, streamlining the integration and use of Orbbec cameras in diverse applications.


Gemini 2XL front view
Specifications listed for the Gemini 2XL include:

  • Depth Technology:
    • Infrared Enhanced Stereo
  • Wavelength:
    • 850nm
  • Depth Range:
    • 0.4 – 20m
  • Depth Resolution:
    • Up to 1280 x 800@10fps/640×400@20fps
  • Depth FoV:
    • H 91° V 65°
  • Data Output:
    • Point Cloud, Depth Map, IR or RGB
  • Processing:
    • OBox Computer Module
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet
  • USB:
    • 2X USB 2.0 Type-C
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 40℃
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
    • PoE+ – 802.3at (30W Max)
  • Mechanical:
    • 124 x 29 x 26mm (Camera)
    • 130 x 22.5 x 71mm (OBox)
    • 152g (Camera)
    • 279g (OBox)

Further information

The Gemini 2XL is priced at $419.99, and its Power over Ethernet variant is available for $479.99, both of which can be found on the Orbbec online store.

Orbbec notes that the Gemini 2 XL can be paired directly with NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin System-on-Modules as an alternative to the OBox, providing additional processing power. For more detailed information, refer to the product announcement.

