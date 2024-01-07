Orbbec’s Latest AI-Driven Camera with PoE priced at $479.99

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Gemini 2 XL, Orbbec’s latest addition to 3D vision technology, is engineered for a variety of robotic and AI-driven applications. This camera excels in providing accurate and dependable data in diverse lighting environments, from absolute darkness to bright outdoor conditions.

Equipped with a global shutter for both RGB and IR cameras, it ensures high-quality, blur-free images. The camera boasts a wide FoV, with 91° horizontally and 66° vertically, facilitating comprehensive scene coverage. The depth data output ranges from 0.4m to a far-reaching 20m, making it adept for diverse applications.