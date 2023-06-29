All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Aries Embedded launches MSMP1 SiP for industrial IoT applications

Jun 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

Aries Embedded recently launched the MSMP1 that meets the Open Standard Module (OSM) guidelines. This embedded product is built upon the architecture of STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 family and offers a robust computing solution with single/dual Cortex-A7 cores along with a Cortex-M4 coprocessor.

According to the product announcement, there are two module variants based on the following STM32 general-purpose microprocessor units.

  • STM32MP1 Single/Dual Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 800MHz) w/ FPU Neon TrustZone;  Arm Cortex-M4 (up to 209MHz); Vivante OpenGL ES 2.0 GPU


STM32MP1 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Alongside these cores, the MSP1 provides support for multiple interfaces, including Gigabit Ethernet channels, two USB 2.0 channels, two CAN channels, and A/D converter modules. Aries Embedded highlights the LGA (Land Grid Array) technology of the MSP1 since it enables direct assembly to the baseboard without the need for connectors and provides up to 476 contacts.


MSMP1 assembly
(click images to enlarge)

Additionally, the company has unveiled a compatible evaluation kit for the MSMP1, equipped with various peripherals including a single RJ45 port, a camera port, a MicroSD card slot, an LCD interface, JTAG, and two CAN ports, among others. This evaluation kit, known as the MSMP1EVK, is also offered in industrial-grade temperature ranges, ensuring its suitability for demanding environments.


MSMP1EVK evaluation kit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MSMP1 include:

  • Display:
    • Parallel display port
  • Camera:
    • Digital Camera Interface
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100/1000MBit Ethernet
  • I/O Interface:
    • UART, I2C, SPI
    • 2x CAN FD
    • ADC, DAC
  • USB:
    • USB2.0 Host/OTG
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C (commercial grade)
    • -40°C to 85°C (industrial grade)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 30 x 45mm
    • 476 contacts

Further information

The MSMP151-A0C comes with 512MB LPDDR3 RAM, 512Mbit SPI NOR and costs €42.00. The MSMP157-AAA includes 1GB LPDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC NAND Flash, 128Mbit SPI NOR and starts at €58.00. The compatible carrier board appears to start at €314.00, refer to the product page for more information. 

