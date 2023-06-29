Aries Embedded launches MSMP1 SiP for industrial IoT applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aries Embedded recently launched the MSMP1 that meets the Open Standard Module (OSM) guidelines. This embedded product is built upon the architecture of STMicroelectronics STM32MP1 family and offers a robust computing solution with single/dual Cortex-A7 cores along with a Cortex-M4 coprocessor.

According to the product announcement, there are two module variants based on the following STM32 general-purpose microprocessor units.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

